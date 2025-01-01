© 2025 WSKG

Please send correspondence to:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

WSKG Student Writing Challenge 2026

Students in grades K-12 are invited to enter our Student Writing Challenge!

Complete the required 2026 Entry Form to be included with the submitted work in one of the following categories:

  • Fiction
  • Non-fiction
  • Poetry

Download this classroom/library poster and share this opportunity.

Students enter at grade levels K-1, 2-3, 4-5, 6-8, or 9-12.

Submissions must be 650 words or fewer and formatted to fit standard 8.5" x 11" pages.

Student may enter only 1 individually written submission a year (no co-authors).

Entry Form with Work Submission can be sent by email to education@wskg.org or drop-off/ mailed to:

If mailing, entries must be postmarked by May 1, 2026 and sent to:

WSKG Student Writing Challenge

c/o WSKG Public Media
Attn: Brieanna Moreno
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

***This is open to students who reside in the region that WSKG serves.***