cold case
Local News
Deceased Elmira man sole suspect in nearly 62-year-old cold case
Natalie Abruzzo
DNA testing and investigative genetic genealogy helped solve the murder of 12-year-old Mary Theresa Simpson nearly 62 years ago in Elmira.
