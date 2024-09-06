WSKG Presents: The ABC News Presidential Debate Simulcast

WSKG will provide live coverage and analysis of the debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. The debate will be broadcast on WSKG-TV and WSKG Radio on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 9:00 pm.

On WSKG-TV, PBS News Hour will provide Special Coverage co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett, with reporting from White House correspondent Laura Barrón-López and Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins, and expert analysis from additional guests. Also streaming live at video.wskg.org.

On WSKG Radio, NPR’s Special Coverage will be hosted by Mary Louise Kelly. Joining her will be NPR Senior Political Editor and Correspondent Domenico Montanaro, NPR Political Correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben, and White House Correspondent Deepa Shivaram. The WSKG News live stream is available here.

For more Election 2024 Coverage, please visit the WSKG Election site.