Tom Carle is looking to get on the ballot as the Democratic candidate to challenge the Republican incumbent for New York’s 23rd Congressional District.
The general election rematch between former President Donald Trump and President Biden is now official. Both men have now secured the required delegates to be their respective party's nominee.
Students for Biden Harris is focused on building a large volunteer base of young supporters through student-led groups. Recruiting young voters could be key to President Biden's reelection hopes.
During his State of the Union address Thursday night, President Joe Biden highlighted job growth, dropping inflation rates, and investments in infrastructure and local economies. In Binghamton, a group of residents and activists gathered to watch the speech.
President Biden used the high-profile speech to draw a contrast with his 2024 likely opponent, former President Donald Trump. He hit on the economy, abortion, the Mideast and the border.
In his State of the Union address Thursday, President Biden highlighted key achievements of his first term and made the case that voters should give him a second. Here are six highlights.
Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., who ran a longshot bid for the Democratic presidential nomination against President Biden and against the national party's wishes, is suspending his campaign.
The former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador was the last major candidate to challenge former President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination.
The outcome may have gone as expected overall, but here's what the details mean for the presidential election.
It's the biggest primary day of this election season. Follow NPR for live updates as voters make their voices heard, ballots are tallied and race calls are made.
Haley's victory at least briefly halts Donald Trump's sweep of the GOP voting contests, although the former president is likely to pick up several hundred more delegates this week.
The contests in Michigan weren't expected to be competitive even though the state will be key in the general election. Biden won despite protests votes over his handling of Israel's war in Gaza.
Democrats in the New York State Legislature rejected new congressional district maps drawn by a bipartisan redistricting commission and are opting to draw their own maps instead. Republicans, who are in the minority in the Legislature, condemned the vote — saying it’s all about the Democrats trying to gain political advantage.
Johnson was in Binghamton Thursday to attend a fundraiser for Republican Rep. Marc Molinaro. He was also at New York Republicans' 2024 nominating convention. Outside, protestors called on Johnson and House Republicans to pass funding for aid to Ukraine.
