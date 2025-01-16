© 2025 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TV

Special Coverage of the Second Inauguration of Donald J. Trump

WSKG | By Phil Westcott
Published January 16, 2025 at 4:50 PM EST

WSKG News and WSKG-TV will be hosting live, special coverage of the second inauguration of Donald J. Trump on Monday, January 20th.

You can listen to special coverage from NPR starting at 11am on WSKG News, streaming here.

PBS will provide special coverage starting at 10:30am, which will air on WSKG-TV and WSKG World. You can stream both of these stations online here. Alternatively, you can watch live from PBS Newshour at the Youtube link below.
Tags
TV election 2024
Phil Westcott
See stories by Phil Westcott