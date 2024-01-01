WSKG Classroom Resources
A collection of classroom supplemental material, produced locally by WSKG for New York state teachers to use. These classroom resources are available for free on PBS LearningMedia.
WATSON is a documentary examining a significant figure in Southern New York State, featuring themes, video clips, discussion questions, and activities developed by NYS certified teachers.
This teaching tool showcases NY State's parks, museums, landmarks, and people, aligning with national learning standards and geared towards third through fifth graders.
Move It! is a children's program promoting health, wellness, and self-awareness through physical activity, nutrition education, and self-awareness through various resources.
A Movement in the Classroom curriculum project, produced in collaboration with Binghamton City School District, Broome-Tioga BOCES, and Broome County Health Department.
George F. Johnson founded The Endicott-Johnson Shoe Corporation, a successful manufacturing organization in the United States, employing over 20,000 people and producing over 52 million pairs of shoes annually.
Good To Know is a digital series for adults that teaches children math concepts in Pre-Kindergarten, Kindergarten, and Grades 1-4 Common Core, empowering parents and caregivers to develop foundational skills.
Agnes: Flood of '72 is a WSKG documentary that explores the 1972 hurricane, Agnes, which caused devastating flooding in the Southern Tier of New York and Northern Pennsylvania, altering the region's landscape forever.