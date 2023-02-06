WSKG Youth Voices
WSKG Youth Voices celebrates the creativity of the region with the WSKG Podcast Challenge, the WSKG Student Writing Challenge, and video making with the Rod Serling Film Festival.
WSKG Annual Youth Voices Writing Challenge submission information
WSKG Youth Media News
In addition to the WSKG Youth Voices Podcast Challenge, Windsor Central High School students participated in KQED's Youth Media Challenge in 2020. Read more about the challenge and check out the student submissions.
https://youtu.be/5FOQUqxZfYw Watch the winning entries for the 2022 Rod Serling Film Festival. Thank you to every student who entered work into the Rod…
Congratulations to the winners of the 2022 Student Writing Challenge! Thank you to all of the young writers from across the region who shared their work…
Throughout the spring 2022 semester, WSKG Education partnered with students in Broome-Tioga BOCES New Visions Law & Government Academy as they embarked on…
How do your students tell their stories? Whether they're writing or recording we want to know - and help spread their messages!Registration is open for…
It’s the connections they’ll remember more than the centerpiece or the stuffing.
RSVP now for the 2021 Rod Serling Film Festival! This free event will be held virtually on Thursday, October 14th at 7pm ET. Registration is required.…
Congratulations to Oneonta, NY area students Sasha Dudek, Julia Rissberger, Anya Snyder, and Jayden Snyder for sharing their podcast 'Plastic Film…
This challenge is for students between 6th and 12th grade who reside in the WSKG region. The winning podcast submission will be featured in segments on…
Thank you to all of the young writers who shared work with us during the 2021 Student Writing Challenge. Congratulations to the following students who are…
The 2022 Rod Serling Film Festival is open! WSKG is accepting submissions from K-12 students through May 27, 2022. Entrants must use the online submission…
Students in grades K-12 are invited to enter our Student Writing Challenge! Complete the 2022 entry form and submit work in one of the following…
Building on themes from the POV documentary Portraits and Dreams, community members told their story - or that of our region ~ through photography.…
Throughout Fall 2020, high school students in Rachel Murat’s AP Government and Politics class at Maine-Endwell High School used the ‘Let’s Talk About Election 2020‘, a national youth media challenge, as a framework to develop their own commentaries.
Throughout Fall 2020, high school students in Scott Symons' Social Studies class at Windsor High School participated in ' Let's Talk About Election 2020',…
The KQED Youth Media Challenge: Let's Talk about Election 2020 gives middle and high school students an opportunity to put their persuasive skills to work and have a real audience for the issues that matter to them most.
Congratulations to the winners of the 2020 Rod Serling Film Festival! Interested in participating in the 2021 contest? Learn more here. 2020 CATEGORICAL…
Join WSKG as the Rod Serling Memorial Foundation presents Serling Fest 2019: a celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Twilight Zone! Winning student…
Congratulations to the winning student filmmakers of the 2019 Rod Serling Film Festival! The students will be honored on Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at…
WSKG launched the Youth Voice media education initiative in June 2012. Through the power of media, high school students in the Southern Tier of New York…