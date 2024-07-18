A state law could change the look of college IDs in New York for the sake of mental health

Could a simple set of three numbers on New York college student IDs save lives? That's the goal of a bill awaiting Gov. Kathy Hochul's signature. It’s called the “Student Lifeline Act.”

Those three numbers — 988 — are the phone number for a national network of local suicide prevention and crisis intervention call centers that are open 24/7.

The Lifeline began in 2022. When someone calls, they’re connected with a trained crisis worker to help them through emotional distress, regardless of how intense it might be.

Jennifer Lake is the executive director of Goodwill of the Finger Lakes. It houses one of those local call centers, and among its staff are people with master's degrees in social work.

"This legislation has the education component that will let college students know you don't have to be having suicidal ideation or suicidal thoughts to call 988," Lake said. "You can call 988 when you're having a bad day, when you're very anxious, when you're feeling overwhelmed — long before you get to that point.”

Lake says 80% of calls are resolved in one sitting, and 95% are resolved without law enforcement response.

"Most are stuck in those moments and by engaging them in a conversation, it is usually possible to ensure that they're safe and also assist them in reestablishing a connection, a sense of who they are in their world and space," she said.

She and others emphasized that educating college students about this resource is a matter of life and death.

According to a 2022 report by the American College Health Association, suicide rates among 15- to 24-year-olds in the country have risen 51% in the last decade.

“There's an insignificant amount of mental health services and supports on college campuses," said Hayley Amering, coordinator of youth initiatives at the New York state chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Photo provided State Senator Samra Brouk

"I know what that's like firsthand as a student who has experienced multiple mental health crises without adequate resources available," Amering said.

“I'm so certain that having 988 on the back of my ID as a constant reminder to me would have prevented my suicidal ideations from resulting in multiple hospitalizations,” she added. “Most importantly, it would have made me feel less alone.”

That’s what state Sen. Samra Brouk is hoping to achieve. She’s the chair of the Senate's mental health committee and a sponsor of the Student Lifeline Act, which passed both houses of the State Legislature. Assemblymember Sarah Clark sponsored matching legislation in her chamber.

One justification for the act that’s outlined in the bill's sponsor memo is that suicide is the second-leading cause of death for college students in the U.S.

“The only thing standing in our way of getting this number in front of more college students when they need it is getting that signature from the governor,” Brouk said. "We know that youth mental health is important to this governor. She has talked about it. She is convening her own youth mental health roundtables, and I think we are confident that by the end of this year, we will be signing this bill into law to help all college students across New York."

The change to student IDs could take place quickly following a signature from the governor. The effective date listed on the bill is “immediately.”