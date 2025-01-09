Workers' union implores Goodyear to reduce Niagara Falls carcinogen emissions

Emyle Watkins, WBFO

On Thursday, the United Steelworkers union (USW) called on Goodyear to reduce their emissions of a dangerous carcinogen being released into the Niagara Falls neighborhood adjacent to their chemical plant.

"Up until this point, Goodyear has been willing to hide behind outdated federal regulations, but this is simply not good enough. Goodyear must reduce exposure to the lowest possible level – inside and outside the plant," USW District 4 Director David Wasiura said in a statement.

The risk to the greater community came to light when WBFO, and our partners at Public Health Watch and Inside Climate News, published in September 2024 documents showing the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) sent a notice of violation to Goodyear in July 2023. The DEC sent the notice for operating with equipment that was not properly containing carcinogenic chemical releases, but as of 2024 had not required the plant to lower those emissions.

“It was incumbent on the state and the company to inform the people downwind that this was going on,” retired lawyer Steven Wodka, told WBFO and Public Health Watch in September 2024. Wodka represented, for over more than three decades, 29 Goodyear workers with bladder cancer in litigation against chemical suppliers.

“To my knowledge, that hasn’t happened. I’m greatly concerned that the people who live around the plant have no idea what they are potentially being exposed to,” Wodka said at the time.

In September 2024, the DEC produced a plume map showing the factory is releasing ortho-toluidine into the air around the factory at a level up to seven times higher than what is currently considered safe to breathe. That plume extends over the neighboring residential area. Within a one mile radius of the plant, 43 percent of residents are low-income and 27 percent are between one and 18 years old

Ortho-toluidine, or O-T, is a known bladder carcinogen. The annual concentration guideline, or ACG, for how much O-T can be released into the air was severely tightened in 2021. The factory operates on an air permit issued in 2009, which at the time had a much higher permitted ACG for O-T. Goodyear applied for a new permit in 2018, but the DEC has not yet approved it.

Since the release of the plume map, activists have taken to knocking on doors to notify residents , one-by-one, of the exposure.

At least 78 employees of the plant have been diagnosed with bladder cancer since the mid-1980s. Because of the workers’ illnesses, significant monitoring and prevention efforts have taken place inside the factory. USW District 4 represents about 40 workers within the factory today.

“Thanks to the relentless efforts of countless USW members, we’ve been able to institute a full-time health and safety representative and other major improvements to in-plant health and safety protocols," Wasiura said.

The union now joins environmental activists and residents who are calling for protections for the Lasalle neighborhood.

“Now, it’s past time for Goodyear to look beyond the walls of this facility and address the risks associated with possible ortho-toluidine exposure on the wider community," Wasiura said.

