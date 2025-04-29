© 2025 WSKG

How colleges are becoming more inclusive of people with intellectual disabilities

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 29, 2025 at 12:03 PM EDT

Families often think that college is not an option for students with intellectual disabilities. But today, there are a growing number of colleges offering inclusive higher education options.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes learns more with Cate Weir, a program director at Think College, part of the Institute for Community Inclusion at the University of Massachusetts Boston.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

