Hochul to let NY pharmacists prescribe COVID vaccines amid federal policy shift

New York will give pharmacists cover to dispense COVID-19 vaccines this fall in the wake of uncertainty over federal immunization policy.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order Friday that will allow pharmacists to prescribe and administer COVID-19 vaccines. The Democratic governor said she took action to make it easier for a broader population of people to get jabs.

“I don't understand why you won't let families have the choice to protect their children's health. That's what this is about,” she said Friday at an event on Long Island.

The executive order allows physicians, pharmacists and nurse practitioners to administer COVID vaccines to people age 3 or older. The order cites recent actions by agencies controlled by federal Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime vaccine skeptic.

In June, Kennedy replaced the members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Policy at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The panel has not yet issued recommendations on COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for this fall.

Last month, the Food and Drug Administration, also under Kennedy’s purview, approved COVID-19 vaccines, but only for people 65 and older or those with pre-existing medical conditions.

Kennedy said the new limits balanced “safety, science and common sense.” Medical groups objected, and the American Academy of Pediatrics broke with the federal government, recommending shots for children ages 6 months to 2 years or older if their parents desire.

Hochul did not say why her order only covers patients 3 and older.

In separate guidance issued to pharmacists, doctors and other health care providers Friday, the New York City and state health departments recommended vaccination for all adults . The departments also issued guidance on vaccinating children that mirrors recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

More than half of New Yorkers get their COVID-19 shots at pharmacies. But major chains, including CVS and Walgreens, are requiring individual prescriptions this year for people seeking the jabs.

A CVS spokesperson said the company would now ensure COVID vaccines are available as soon as possible for people 5 and older — without prescriptions. Walgreens didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

Community Pharmacy Association of New York State President Mike Duteau — whose organization represents Walgreens, Rite Aid and Duane Reade — said he welcomed the order.

“Given the recent federal changes and confusion regarding COVID-19 vaccines, there is a critical and time-sensitive need to ensure that New Yorkers have unobstructed access to the updated vaccine,” he said.

Duteau said he hoped the order would make clear that insurance companies should cover the cost of vaccination. Hochul’s order doesn’t address coverage, but the governor told reporters that Medicaid would cover the cost of COVID boosters in New York for the affected population.

Eric Linzer, president of the New York Health Plan Association, said the insurers he represents recognized the importance of vaccines to prevent disease. representing health insurance companies in the state said plans would work with the state to ensure coverage.

“They remain committed to working with Gov. Hochul and her administration, local public health authorities and our partners in the delivery system to ensure New Yorkers have the information they need on the importance of vaccines and where and how to get immunized,” he said.

Hochul’s order expires after 30 days. She said she would work with legislators to develop permanent immunization policies that make the state less reliant on federal guidance. Several state lawmakers are already pushing bills on the subject.

Hochul’s move follows similar actions by other Democratic governors. On Thursday, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed an order requiring health insurers in that state to cover the cost of vaccinations at pharmacies.

Democratic governors on the West Coast have also allied to issue their own public health guidance.