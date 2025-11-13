Razor-thin race for Johnson City mayor headed for a recount

The results in the narrow race for Johnson City mayor "will likely" trigger a manual recount once certified.

The race was too close to call election night. Incumbent Republican Mayor Martin Meaney was leading by nine votes.

After affidavit and mail-in ballots were counted on Nov. 10, unofficial results placed Democratic challenger Christina Charuk ahead of Meaney by 13 votes.

Under New York state law, manual recounts are triggered when the margin of victory is under 20 votes or 0.5 percent of the vote.

Broome County Board of Elections officials told WSKG once the results are certified and sent to the state, the Johnson City mayoral results "will likely" trigger a manual recount. The BOE did not have details yet on the timeline for a recount.

Meaney did not respond to WSKG’s request for comment.

Charuk said in a statement to WSKG that if elected, she would focus on “transparency, compassion and cooperation. The kind of leadership that doesn’t talk at people but works with them.”

She added, “to those who didn’t vote for me—I hear you, I see you, and I’ll serve you just the same. My door and my heart are open to everyone.”

The Broome Board of Elections is in the process of certifying election results. Results will then be sent to New York state.