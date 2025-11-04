© 2025 WSKG

NY officials seek to address the risk of problem gambling

WXXI News | By Alex Crichton
Published November 4, 2025 at 12:40 PM EST
Officials in New York are looking at how neighboring New Jersey plans to address the growing risk of problem gambling after the onset of mobile wagering.

During a recent State Assembly hearing, state Gaming Commission Executive Director Robert Williams said New Jersey is proposing a rule that would require licensed gambling operators to monitor and intervene with bettors who are defined to be "at risk."

"All stakeholders — the patron, the operator, the regulator, the service provider, and the community — play a role in reducing gambling harms and protecting New Yorkers,” Williams said.

He also told lawmakers that the commission is ready to assist in any way that it can, but he emphasized they are not professionals who can treat people who suffer from problem gambling.

Assemblymember Carrie Woerner, who is chair of the Assembly Committee on Racing and Wagering, said the state has a responsibility to determine if it is doing enough to regulate an activity that can cause addiction and harm to New Yorkers.
New York Public News Network
Alex Crichton
Alex Crichton is host of All Things Considered on WXXI-FM 105.9/AM 1370.
