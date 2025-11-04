Sean Ryan wins Buffalo mayoral election

Sean Ryan has won the race for Buffalo mayor, taking more than 71% of the total vote according to the Erie County Board of Elections.

Ryan’s opponents, Republican James Gardner and Independent Michael Gainer took 22.86% and 4.63% of the vote respectively as reported by the Erie County Board of Elections.

The victory makes Ryan the city’s first newly elected mayor in 20 years after Byron Brown stepped down in October 2024 for a job at Western Regional Offtrack Betting.

Ryan took to the stage around 11p.m to make a victory speech, in which he focused on bringing hope to Buffalo despite the city's current bleak fiscal situation.

"We have a lot of work to do in the weeks, months and years ahead. I'm not going to sugarcoat it. The road ahead is going to be challenging," Ryan said.

He added: "The city's finances are a mess. Job one is figuring out how big our budget hole is. Job two is figuring out how to fix it, but I'm up for the task. I'm ready to get to work with my new colleagues in the city council, and I'm ready to lead a transformation of the City of Buffalo."

Ryan spent the last 14 years in the State Legislature – first in State Assembly representing Buffalo’s west side and parts of the south towns from 2011, before being elected to State Senate to represent New York’s 61st District in 2021.

In June, he won the hotly contested Buffalo mayoral Democratic primary election against four other candidates including Buffalo Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon, beating him by approximately 3,000 votes.

Ryan’s campaign has focused on plans to improve the city’s fiscal stability, obliterate potholes and reform City Hall. He will take office on Jan. 1, 2026.

