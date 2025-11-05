Incumbent Republican Jared Kraham declares victory in race for Binghamton mayor

Incumbent Republican Mayor Jared Kraham declared victory over Democratic challenger Miles Burnett Tuesday night in the race for Binghamton mayor.

With all districts counted, the Broome County Board of Elections shows Kraham ahead by 696 votes or just under 54 percent of the vote.

Kraham spoke to a crowd at a Republican watch party downtown shortly after receiving a call from Burnett conceding the race.

“I think so strongly that the voters of Binghamton voted for hope. They voted for optimism over cynicism,” Kraham said. “They voted for someone that wants Binghamton to reach the higher highs, wants to tackle the problems we’ve ignored for decades, and wants Binghamton to be the place we’ve always imagined it can be.”

Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo / WSKG News Democrat Miles Burnett conceded the race Tuesday night.

Burnett spoke to supporters and fellow candidates at the Democratic watch party. He said he congratulated Kraham on his reelection.

“I wish him continued success as he leads the city, hopefully forward. We knew from the very beginning, let's be real, that this was going to be a tough fight, that we were the underdog and that beating an incumbent is never easy, but I am so from the bottom of my heart, proud of what we achieved together,” Burnett said.

This will be Kraham’s second term as mayor.

Results are unofficial until all votes have been counted and certified by the state’s board of elections.