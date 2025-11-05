Erie County Republicans enjoy wins in key Southtowns races

The races for Buffalo mayor, Erie County Comptroller, Amherst Town Supervisor, and two seats on the Amherst Town Board were celebrated as wins by the Erie County Democratic Party late Tuesday evening. But Erie County Republican Committee Chairman Michael Kracker had his moments to savor as well, with key wins in two suburbs south of Buffalo.

"He looks like he's ready to take some R and R, and it's well deserved. This has been something he's been building for years, and I think we owe you a debt of gratitude," Kracker said about Hamburg Republican chair Daniel O'Connell.

Indeed, O'Connell's candidates were victorious in top races, including Town Supervisor and Town Board. The race for Supervisor was the most suspenseful as early numbers, beginning with the early voting returns, put Democratic candidate Robert Reynolds in a wide lead. But by the end of the night, Republican Beth Farrell Lorentz gained ground and unofficially won the race by 111 votes.

"This was a resounding win for the taxpayers of Hamburg," she said during her victory speech in Amherst. "I'm so proud to be able to represent Hamburg, and I'm so proud of the team that we have that was able to win in Hamburg this evening. It really says a lot about what's not only important to the residents of Hamburg, but the trust and the faith they have in us as their conservative Republican voice, that we are going to listen and we're going to deliver on those promises."

Two seats were up for grabs in the Town Board, and both were claimed by Republican candidates. Lynn Dixon, former Erie County Legislator and candidate for Erie County Executive, garnered the most votes. Between the Republican and Conservative lines, Dixon received 9,038 votes. Fellow Republican and Conservative candidate Nicholas Ortiz finished second, with a total 7,792 votes from both his lines. They held back Democratic challengers Megan Comerford and Jennifer Linsley.

"To the voters of Hamburg, I am so proud to represent them, but I'm just so grateful for their support of my candidacy," Dixon said. "Running the last few months with this team here, and I knew Beth beforehand, but I got to know Nick ... he's going to be great on the board. I cannot wait to serve with him. I can't wait to serve with Beth."

In Orchard Park, Republican candidates Julia Mombrea and Gregory Bennett won the two available seats on the Town Board, while Joseph Liberti won the Town Supervisor's race decisively, defeating Democratic challenger Marie Mahon by nearly 20 percentage points.