A return home for a guest artist at Ithaca Ballet

The Ithaca Ballet is preparing for its annual production of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, and this year’s staging includes a homecoming. Guest artist Sonia Dvorak, who began dancing with the company at age four, returns to perform the Sugar Plum Fairy.

“It’s a pleasure to be here,” Dvorak said. “I started dancing at the Ithaca Ballet when I was four years old, and I trained there for over a decade. I’ve danced all kinds of roles in this production—from the lamb to a mouse—so it’s really special to come back to it.”

Dvorak says the Sugar Plum Fairy may seem like a brief appearance, but the role is deceptively demanding. “It’s a relatively compact entrance, but I do work for it,” she explained. “There’s a traditional pas de deux near the end of the second act—solos, a finale—it’s an endurance feat, and something not typically asked of other dancers in the production.”

Now based in Vienna, Dvorak has performed a wide range of classical and contemporary repertoire. “I’ve danced Sleeping Beauty, Don Quixote, Swan Lake, but I’ve also loved working with contemporary choreographers,” she said. “In big companies today, dancers are expected to do everything—from tutu ballets to barefoot, mirrorless contemporary works. It can be a stretch for the body, but I enjoy the diversity.”

Returning to Ithaca after nearly two decades has been both nostalgic and surprising. “It’s been just shy of 20 years since I last performed with the company,” she reflected. “I have flashes of memories coming back, but I still don’t know my way around the theater.”

As for why The Nutcracker remains a perennial favorite, Dvorak points to its charm and accessibility. “It’s a particularly light and festive story, compared to other drama-heavy ballets,” she said. “It’s concise, it moves quickly, and it’s especially good for kids. The score is brilliant—variation after variation, new costumes, new dynamics. What’s not to love?”

The Ithaca Ballet presents The Nutcracker December 12 at 7:30 p.m., December 13 at 3 p.m., and December 14 at 3 p.m. at the State Theatre, 107 West State Street, Ithaca. More information is available at ithacaballet.org.