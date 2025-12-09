© 2025 WSKG

NY AG's Office won't file charges in shooting death of Buffalo man by Cheektowaga police officers

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Michael Mroziak
Published December 9, 2025 at 3:21 PM EST
A screen capture of a police body-worn camera from the scene involving the shooting death of Hugh Davis, August 13, 2025. Videos from three officer cameras were released by the New York State Attorney General as part of an ongoing investigation. While Cheektowaga Police had already released bodycam footage, the Attorney General's Office has done the same "footage to increase transparency and strengthen public trust."
New York State Attorney General's Office
/
Screen Capture
A screen capture of a police body-worn camera from the scene involving the shooting death of Hugh Davis, August 13, 2025. Videos from three officer cameras were released by the New York State Attorney General as part of an ongoing investigation. While Cheektowaga Police had already released bodycam footage, the Attorney General's Office has done the same "footage to increase transparency and strengthen public trust."

The New York State Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation will not pursue charges against the Cheektowaga police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a Buffalo man in August.

That division of the Attorney General's office announced its conclusion in a Notification of Investigative Findings released Tuesday.

On August 13, 2025, Hugh Davis was fatally shot outside his Buffalo apartment after Cheektowaga police officers arrived to arrest him in connection with an assault case in their town. Both Cheektowaga Police and the New York State Attorney General’s Office later released officer body camera video of the incident.

Davis could be seen in the video lunging toward officers, wielding a large knife. Officers warned Davis to drop it, he did not, and it was then one of the officers fired the fatal shots. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Special investigators looking into the case have concluded that a prosecutor would be unable to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer’s use of deadly force was legally justified.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office, by law, investigates all cases involving fatal officer-involved shootings.

Michael Mroziak
Michael rejoined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in September 2025 after a three-year absence.
