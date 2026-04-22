Public hearing on study for proposed Broome tech park to be held this week

A public hearing about the Broome Technology Park will take place from 6-9 p.m. at Johnson City High School on April 23.

The hearing is for county residents to voice their opinions about the Draft Generic Environmental Impact Statement (DGEIS) for the proposed project.

If built, the park would cover over 500 acres along Airport Road in parts of the towns of Maine and Union.

The project has already received criticism from residents and town officials in the area where it would be located. The Town of Maine board has resolved to not approve zoning changes relating to the park.

The full DGEIS , other details about the proposed project and how to submit opinions are on the project website .

The deadline to submit written comments by email or mail is May 8.