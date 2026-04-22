© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence and donations to the Vestal address below:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Public hearing on study for proposed Broome tech park to be held this week

WSKG | By Celia Clarke
Published April 22, 2026 at 8:06 PM EDT
Screenshot from presentation to the Broome County Industrial Development Agency.
If built, the park would cover over 500 acres along Airport Road in parts of the towns of Maine and Union.

A public hearing about the Broome Technology Park will take place from 6-9 p.m. at Johnson City High School on April 23.

The hearing is for county residents to voice their opinions about the Draft Generic Environmental Impact Statement (DGEIS) for the proposed project.

If built, the park would cover over 500 acres along Airport Road in parts of the towns of Maine and Union.

The project has already received criticism from residents and town officials in the area where it would be located. The Town of Maine board has resolved to not approve zoning changes relating to the park.

The full DGEIS, other details about the proposed project and how to submit opinions are on the project website.

The deadline to submit written comments by email or mail is May 8.
Tags
Local News broome county IDAbroome tech park
Celia Clarke
See stories by Celia Clarke
Related Content