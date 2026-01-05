Hochul seeks additional social media safeguards for kids

Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled new proposals Monday aimed at keeping kids safe online.

The proposals expand age verification requirements for platforms, including online gaming and seek to keep strangers from contacting kids online by placing privacy settings at their highest levels by default. Hochul also wants to disable AI chatbots on social media platforms.

Hochul said parents need more support to keep their children safe online.

“Under our proposals, we’re removing that burden from parents and placing the responsibility where it belongs: on the shoulders of the app companies and platforms themselves,” Hochul said.

The legislative package on online safety is the first of Hochul’s State of the State proposals to be formally outlined ahead of the Jan. 13 address.

Hochul detailed her plans during a speech at Hamburg High School, her alma mater. She lamented how much has changed in the 50 years since she graduated, including the negative impacts of social media and online predators

“Sure, there's bullies walking around the hall sometimes, and life isn't always that easy. But let's get back to the old school adapting to life without these very adult forces infiltrating your life at a young age, that's what I want to stop,” Hochul said. “I want young people to be kids again.”

The proposals incorporate existing legislation from state Sen. Andrew Gournardes, D-Brooklyn and Assemblymember Nily Rozic, D-Queens, a spokesperson for the governor said, and have the support of Attorney General Letitia James.

“The online platforms where our kids spend so much time are failing to protect them from predators,” Gournardes said in a statement. “From toys to food to cars, we regulate all sorts of products to keep children safe. “There’s no reason platforms like Roblox should be different.”

Hochul also proposed expanding teen mental health first- aid training to all 10th -graders in New York state. It would build on a pilot program that has already certified 5,000 teens and 3,000 adults. She noted Hamburg High School already had a similar program in place.

“We're going to be training to equip students with the skills to support each other and identify the signs of distress — what the indicators are, and encourage them to seek help from adults,” Hochul said.

The governor has made online safety for kids a recurring theme of her administration. In 2024, she backed a law that placed age-based limits on social media algorithms. Last year, Hochul signed a “bell to bell” ban on student use of cellphones in school. Her adopted state budget also required disclosures by AI chatbots that they aren’t human.

Includes reporting by NYPNN's Jimmy Vielkind.