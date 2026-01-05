Wegmans using facial recognition technology in 'a small fraction' of stores across multiple states

Wegmans is responding to reports about the use of facial recognition cameras in some of its stores, saying it has been deployed across a handful of states to identify people "previously flagged for misconduct."

Gothamist reported on the Rochester-based chain collecting and storing biometric data on shoppers’ faces, eyes and voices in New York City, where local law requires businesses to post that it is doing so.

That raised concern locally from Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart, D-Rochester. In response to WXXI News, a Wegmans spokesperson confirmed Monday that the company has deployed cameras equipped with facial recognition technology "in a small fraction of our stories that exhibit elevated risk," adding: "Currently those stores are in a handful of states." The company declined to identify which stores are included.

"We put a great deal of time and thought into each store’s security program. For security and safety purposes, we do not get into the specific measures used at each store," said Wegmans spokesperson Tracy Van Auker.

The company's full statement reads:

“At Wegmans, the safety of our customers and employees is a top priority. Like many retailers, we use cameras to help identify individuals who pose a risk to our people, customers, or operation. In a small fraction of our stores that exhibit an elevated risk, we have deployed cameras equipped with facial recognition technology. In New York City, we comply with local requirements by posting the mandated signage to notify customers about the technology.

“This technology is solely used for keeping our stores secure and safe. The system collects facial recognition data and only uses it to identify individuals who have been previously flagged for misconduct. We do not collect other biometric data such as retinal scans or voice prints. Images and video are retained only as long as necessary for security purposes and then disposed of. For security reasons, we do not disclose the exact retention period, but it aligns with industry standards.

“Persons of interest are determined by our asset protection team based on incidents occurring on our property and on a case-by-case basis, by information from law enforcement for criminal or missing persons cases. We do not share facial recognition scan data with any third party.

“We understand concerns about fairness and bias in facial recognition systems. We employ a multitude of training and safety measures to help keep people safe. Facial recognition technology serves as one investigative lead for us. We never base our decisions on a single lead alone.

“Our goal is simple - to keep our stores safe and secure.”