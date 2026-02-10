People with disabilities lobby for better worker pay, housing access

People with disabilities and their advocates are trying to present a united front this week as they press state lawmakers on key priorities.

Top issues include better pay for workers, expanded access to affordable housing for direct care system employees, and providing more access to employment opportunities.

“In previous years, we've seen how a fragmented message does not land well with legislators, and it doesn't really, doesn't get us to the types of investments that we're looking to see, or the types of policy goals that we're looking to achieve,” said Michael Seerieter, president and CEO of the New York Alliance for Inclusion & Innovation.

Seereiter’s group, along with The Arc New York and the Developmental Disabilities Alliance of New York, hosted a joint legislative and advocacy forum at The Egg on Monday, just steps from the Capitol.

A key priority is a 2.7% increase in funding for direct care workers and providers. Gov. Kathy Hochul called for a 1.7% increase in her budget proposal.

“If we're expected to keep the keep pace with the rate of inflation in our communities around the state … these organizations need those kinds of resources,” Seereiter said.

Other groups also fanned out across the Capitol complex to meet with legislators directly. The New York Association on Independent Living is calling for a restoration of $750,000 in funding to independent living centers that was cut in the governor’s proposal. They also support legislation aimed at providing the same cost of living adjustment sought by the direct care system.

“Today, the well of the legislative office building and the Capitol will be filled with your voices, and throughout the day, will be present in every hallway and every office,” said Lindsay Miller, executive director of the New York Association on Independent Living, during a rally on Monday. “Our materials will hit every legislator, and no one's going to miss our message for the day, which is that people with disabilities expect meaningful investment in community living and not institutions.”

Grassroots organizations like New York ADAPT also stopped by the Capitol, but said the frigid weather was an obstacle for many of their members planning to travel to Albany.

“This really is the point, if we cannot get the services needed for people to get out and to be able to advocate for themselves, that's what we're here to do. We’re the voice of the voiceless,” said Gina Barbara with Downstate New York ADAPT.

Sen. Pat Fahy leads the Senate Disabilities Committee. The Albany Democrat said the groups’ unity is helping them make the case for more resources.

“We’re trying to move that needle. Yes, it takes tens of millions of dollars, but we think it's important, because these are among our lowest wage workers, they also have high turnover, and that doesn't help anyone when there's a high turnover,” Fahy said.

Fahy also supports bills on housing and expanding access to employment for people with disabilities.

The House and Senate are expected to come up with their own budget proposals next month.

