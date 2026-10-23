Broome County Legislature meeting: Oct. 22, 2026

This is a recording of the October 22, 2026 meeting.

(REPORTER’S NOTE: There is a break in this recording at around 47:13 during the public budget hearing when I had to change batteries and deal with an equipment issue. – Celia Clarke, WSKG News Binghamton area reporter)

Starting in July 2026, WSKG News is sharing audio recordings of the monthly Broome County Legislature meetings.

It’s part of the newsroom’s mission to help you understand what’s happening in local government.

Broome County makes all legislative meetings available by livestream but they are not recorded to share with the public afterwards.

Here is a discussion between News Director Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo and Binghamton-area reporter Celia Clarke about the recordings.

Here’s a link to the agenda and the agenda packet which contains all the related documents.

Note: the recording is not broadcast quality because of the nature of the legislative chamber and the limitations around where members of the public are allowed to sit.