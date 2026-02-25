Man missing after Border Patrol release found dead in Buffalo

This is a developing story, as more information is gathered this page will be updated.

The man who had gone missing after a time in Border Patrol custody and was then the subject of a missing persons investigation was found dead Tuesday night.

Buffalo Police have confirmed that Nurul Amin Shah Alam, 56, was found deceased when B district officers responded to a call in the first block of Perry Street shortly after 8:30 pm on Tuesday, February 25.

The Erie County Medical Examiner positively identified Shah Alam Wednesday morning, after which his family was notified.

The medical examiner's office said following a full autopsy, they found Sha Alam's death was "health related in nature." Exposure and homicide have been ruled out.

In a statement, the Buffalo Police Department said homicide detectives "are investigating the circumstances and timeframe of events leading up to his death, following his release from custody."

Shah Alam went missing after being taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol, following his release from Erie County custody. He had pleaded guilty, as part of a plea deal, for a trespassing and weapon incident involving a curtain rod he was using as a walking stick according to the Investigative Post.

A spokesman for Customs and Border Protection issued the following statement Wednesday evening: "On February 19, 2026, Erie County Sheriff’s Department alerted Border Patrol about a non-citizen in their custody. Our agents confirmed that Mr. Shah Alam entered the United States as a refugee on December 24, 2024, and was not amenable to removal. Border Patrol agents offered him a courtesy ride, which he chose to accept to a coffee shop, determined to be a warm, safe location near his last known address, rather than be released directly from the Border Patrol station. He showed no signs of distress, mobility issues, or disabilities requiring special assistance. The U.S. Border Patrol defers to the Buffalo Police Department for further questions."

Shah Alam was in the United States under a legal refugee status, and was in Erie County custody since that February 2025 incident in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood. Erie County District Attorney Mike Keane offered an explanation on how the court process played out with Shah Alam:

"Following a careful review of the facts and discussions with his defense counsel, I exercised my prosecutorial discretion to offer a reduced plea in the interest of justice. My decision was the result of a comprehensive evaluation of his conduct, criminal history, acceptance of responsibility, medical condition, time served in pre-trial custody, and the proposed resolution," said Keane in a written statement. "I also considered the significant collateral consequences that would result from a felony conviction - including mandatory deportation. The police officers and another complainant were advised of the plea offer and would have the opportunity to be heard by the judge at the time of sentencing."

On Monday, February 9, 2026, Keane said Shah Alam pleaded guilty before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi to one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, a misdemeanor, and one count of Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree, also a misdemeanor. His bail was set at $5,000 cash or bond, with sentencing scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

But Keane said Shah Alam's release from Erie County custody while under an immigration detainer from federal authorities was not something he thought was supposed to happen.

"At the time of the plea, it was our understanding and agreement with defense counsel that he would remain in custody on bail while pending sentence. Our office was not aware of his release until yesterday," said Keane. "We have been informed that the federal immigration detainer remained in place at the time his bond was posted on Thursday, February 19, 2026. My office will move to dismiss the charges upon receipt of his death certificate. As the District Attorney, I want to protect the safety of everyone in our community. My office will continue our review of this matter to determine whether any lessons can be learned to help prevent future tragedies. My thoughts remain the family and friends of Mr. Shah Alam as they grieve his passing."

Statements reacting to the latest developments included one by Buffalo mayor Sean Ryan: "The preventable death of Nurul Amin Shah Alam is deeply disturbing and a dereliction of duty by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

"A vulnerable man — nearly blind and unable to speak English — was left alone on a cold winter night with no known attempt to leave him in a safe, secure location. That decision from U.S. Customs and Border Protection was unprofessional and inhumane.

"U.S. Customs and Border Protection must answer for how and why this happened.

"Buffalo is a city that welcomes refugees and believes government should protect human dignity, not endanger it. U.S. Customs and Border Protection failed that basic standard."

Also releasing a statement was Congressman Timothy Kennedy (D, NY-26): "The death of Nurul Amin Shah Alam is a horrific and heartbreaking tragedy. Mr. Alam should be alive and with his loved ones today. Instead, after days of fear and uncertainty, his family is now grieving an unimaginable loss. There must be a full and transparent investigation at the local, state, and federal levels. The public and Mr. Alam’s family deserve answers immediately."

