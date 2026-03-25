Cooperation with ICE emerges as sticking point in New York immigration bill

New York state lawmakers are haggling over whether to allow local police departments to share information with federal immigration authorities about undocumented immigrants who are convicted of certain crimes.

Determining exactly which crimes and exactly how communication would occur is the principal sticking point in negotiations about the legislation, according to state officials who aren’t authorized to publicly discuss private talks. Lawmakers are looking at sanctuary laws currently in effect in places like New York City as models, the officials said.

But striking the correct balance between public safety and immigrants’ rights is proving difficult. Advocates want a near total ban on collaboration, the officials said. Gov. Kathy Hochul and other moderate lawmakers don’t want to back a law that is seen as shielding serious criminals.

As a result, new immigration enforcement restrictions may be rolled into legislation comprising the $263 billion state budget, which is due by March 31. The simmering talks have dashed hopes that a new law would be quickly signed in response to the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in Minneapolis.

“I wish it happened last year,” said Assemblymember Gabriella Romero, an Albany Democrat, referring to action on immigration bills. “I don’t know why it’s taking so long, but I’m hopeful that it happens as soon as possible.”

Hochul said she is committed to taking action.

“We still have ICE, which is out of control,” the Democratic governor said Monday. She said her administration is taking immigration issues “very seriously” and would deal with them “either outside or within the budget.”

Hochul spent 2025 emphasizing that the state cooperates with federal immigration authorities. State lawmakers did nothing as arrests increased in New York and around the country.

As she runs for re-election this year, Hochul has decried the aggressive enforcement tactics of federal immigration authorities. She proposed limits on immigration enforcement in sensitive locations like schools and hospitals as well as an avenue for people to sue federal agents for damage to property or injuries.

The governor introduced legislation to restrict formal local-federal cooperation agreements — known as 287(g) agreements — in the wake of Pretti’s death. Legislators and advocacy groups are pushing for her to embrace the New York for All Act , which would put broader restrictions on collaboration between local police and federal immigration authorities.

Cassandra Bocanegra, an organizer for the New York Immigration Coalition advocacy group, said there shouldn’t be any collaboration on immigration enforcement. She said local police resources should be used to fight serious crime, and that immigrants would feel more comfortable reporting crimes if the law protected them from being referred to immigration agents.

“We need all of New York for All in order to ensure that our communities are fully protected,” she said. “Our criminal justice system and our immigration system are two separate systems.”

Bocanegra led dozens of people — including several elected officials and candidates backed by the Democratic Socialists of America — who blocked an entrance to the State Capitol on Tuesday during a demonstration in support of the law.

Assembly Minority Leader Ed Ra, a Nassau County Republican, was forced by the protest to walk around the building to reach the legislative chamber. He said he opposes restrictions on local police departments.

“The thing that is going to make everybody safest … when ICE is in our communities, it’s them working with local law enforcement who are very well trained and know those communities,” he said.

Top legislators said last week that talks continue on a parallel track with major issues in the state budget. In addition to questions of taxing and spending , Hochul and legislators are considering changes to the payout standards for auto insurance , reducing environmental reviews for some housing projects, scaling back the state’s climate mandates and changing pension benefits for public workers.

“There are a lot of things obviously that are priorities for us,” said Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Yonkers Democrat. “ But the immigration issue has been a perpetual issue that we know we have to really answer the moment. And we want to do that as soon as possible.”