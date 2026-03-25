Disabilities Beat: Program placing disabled people with families hopes to grow if funding increases

Editor’s Note: This article uses first names instead of last names on second reference so the story is in plain language. We would love to hear your thoughts on if this makes the story easier to read. Email us at DisabilitiesBeat@btpm.org with your feedback.

Eleven years ago, Willette Worthy moved in with Annette Austin in a suburb just outside of Buffalo. Now, they call each other their sister.

“Oh, it's great living with her. She's the best. I love her very much,” said Willette, who goes by the nickname Candy.

“Aw, that's so sweet. Thank you. I love you, too,” Annette said.

Candy and Annette are part of the statewide Family Care program, which could grow if a proposed funding increase is included in this year’s state budget.

Family Care allows people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, like Candy, to choose to live with a family rather than in a group home or other certified residential setting. Providers, like Annette, go through a detailed certification process before welcoming someone into their home.

“It's going to give us more resources that we can help provide and open more houses,” said Nicole Milovich, the director of People Inc.’s Perfect Fit Program.

People Inc's Perfect Fit Program is a Family Care provider funded by the New York State Office for People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, or OPWDD. It connected and continues to support Annette and Candy. Nicole believes a rate increase could help grow the program.

“[It could help] with getting resources to be able to help out a family get their home up to code, that would be great,” Nicole said. “And then, obviously that helps then with us being able to place somebody that's in need of a home, a safe environment to live in.”

All current state budget proposals include a 5% rate increase for Family Care, according to OPWDD. The governor and state legislature must agree on a final budget, which is due by April 1.

“We were so excited that the governor put an additional investment in this year's proposed budget to increase the rate for those caregivers,” OPWDD Commissioner Willow Baer said in a video statement sent to BTPM NPR. “And we're grateful that so far, both houses seem like they've left that investment in place.”

The process to become a provider is extensive, including paperwork, background checks, safety inspections and training.

“It took a year to get certified because you have to have your home inspected by the state. Everything have to be in code. Then you have to go through all your training classes, CPR, and other classes,” Annette said.

Annette was inspired to join the program after helping her grandmother care for her great aunt, who also had a developmental disability and received services through People Inc.

“I used to always help her with her sister and help her shower, bathe her and wash her hair and things like that,” she said. “So, she said, ‘Yeah, you're so good with it. Why don't you get into the program?’”

Providers receive payments from the state that cover room, board and support based on a person’s needs. Participants like Candy also receive benefits such as SNAP, Medicaid, home care if needed, day programs and other services, so providers are not responsible for those costs.

Providers must also have income outside of the Family Care program. Annette and Candy said one common misconception is that they spend all their time together. During the day, Annette goes to work and Candy attends a day program.

“When Candy get home, she likes to go to her room and relax,” Annette said.

“Listen to music, watch some TV, just relaxing. I enjoy myself,” Candy said.

“And then, she comes back down and she feeds the dog. She loves feeding the dog,” Annette said.

“What time do you do that?” Annette asked.

“6:30?" Candy said.

"Yeah," both Candy and Annette said, agreeing.

"...around 6:30, yes,” Candy said.

“She loves doing it. And then, she'll eat dinner about 6:30,” Annette said.

“Yeah,” Candy said.

“And then after that, she'll go and take her bath and relax some more, go to bed or…” Annette said.

“Relax some more,” Candy added.

“So, she normally turns in around 9:00,” Annette said.

Candy previously lived with a family member until they died. After about a year and a half in a group home, she made friends but felt it wasn’t the right fit. She wanted a home. With Annette, she found that — and a close friend.

“I would say going to church and going to concerts and going to picnics and parties,” Candy said of what her and Annette bonded over when they first met.

“She likes the one-on-one atmosphere because when she first came, she's like, ‘I'm ready to move in now,’” Annette said.

“She has her own bedroom and she has the attention," Annette said, comparing their home together to when Candy was in a group home with a few other people and staff.

Family Care providers and participants spend time together over a few visits before deciding if they want to live together. Both the provider and participant have to agree, and either can leave the program at any time if it's no longer a good fit.

In 2024, OPWDD reported more than 1,000 people enrolled in Family Care. That same year, the program accounted for less than 1% of housing spending for nearly 35,000 disabled people statewide.

Advocates say expanding the program could give more people the option to live in a family setting. Research shows people with disabilities often have better health and mental health outcomes when living in smaller, more individualized environments.

For Candy, the program offers something simple but essential: the ability to be herself and live independently.

"We can travel together, but sometimes she wants to travel on her own," Annette said, describing some of the things they can do together.

“She love people and places,” Annette said.

“Yeah, I sure like it,” Candy said.

“She loves independence,” Annette said.

“That's right,” Candy said.

TRANSCRIPT:

This is a rush transcript created by a contractor and may be updated over time to be more accurate.

Emyle Watkins: Hi, I'm Emyle Watkins, and this is the Disabilities Beat.

Eleven years ago, Willette Worthy, who goes by the nickname Candy, moved in with Annette Austin in a suburb just outside of Buffalo. Now, when people ask, they say they're each other's sister.

Willette Worthy: Oh, it's great living with her. She's the best. I love her very much.

Annette Austin: Aw, that's so sweet. Thank you. I love you, too.

Emyle Watkins:

Candy and Annette are part of Family Care, a small program that could grow if a proposed funding increase passes in this year's state budget. Family care provides people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, like Candy, the opportunity to choose to live with a family rather than in a group home or other certified residential setting.

Nicole Milovich: It's going to give us more resources that we can help provide and open more houses.

Emyle Watkins: Nicole Milovich is the director of People Inc's Perfect Fit Program, a provider of family care funded by the New York State Office for People With Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities or OPWDD. Perfect Fit connected and supports Annette and Candy. She says a rate increase could help grow the program.

Nicole Milovich: With getting resources to be able to help out a family get their home up to code, that would be great. And then, obviously that helps then with us being able to place somebody that's in need of a home, a safe environment to live in.

Emyle Watkins: Currently, all budget proposals have included a 5% rate increase for family care, according to OPWDD. OPWDD Commissioner Willow Baer shared with BTPM NPR...

Willow Baer: We were so excited that the governor put an additional investment in this year's proposed budget to increase the rate for those caregivers. And we're grateful that so far, both houses seem like they've left that investment in place.

Emyle Watkins: The process to become a provider, like Annette, is very thorough. There's paperwork, background checks, safety inspections, and more before they begin the matchmaking process.

Annette Austin: It took a year to get certified because you have to have your home inspected by the state. Everything have to be in code. Then you have to go through all your training classes, CPR, and other classes.

Emyle Watkins: Annette's drive to join the program came from helping her grandmother with her great aunt, who also had a developmental disability and received services through People Inc.

Annette Austin: I used to always help her with her sister and help her shower, bathe her and wash her hair and things like that. So she said, "Yeah, you're so good with it. Why don't you get into the program?"

Emyle Watkins: While providers do get paid through the state, providers have to have income that is not from the family care program. Annette and Candy say that one misconception is that the provider and participant are together all the time. But during the day, Annette goes to work and Candy goes to a day program.

Annette Austin: Oh, when Candy get home, she likes to go to her room and relax.

Willette Worthy: Listen to music, watch some TV, just relaxing. I enjoy myself.

Annette Austin: And then, she comes back down and she feeds the dog. She loves feeding the dog.

Willette Worthy: Yes.

Annette Austin: What time do you do that?

Willette Worthy: 6:30?

Annette Austin: Yeah.

Willette Worthy: Yeah, around 6:30, yes.

Annette Austin: She loves doing it. And then, she'll eat dinner about 6:30.

Willette Worthy: Yeah.

Annette Austin: And then after that, she'll go and take her bath and relax some more, go to bed or...

Willette Worthy: Relax some more.

Annette Austin: So, she normally turns in around 9:00.

Emyle Watkins: Candy previously lived with a family member until they passed away. Then after about a year and a half in a group home, Candy had made friends, but felt like it wasn't for her. She wanted a home. With Annette, she found that and a dear friend. She says her and Annette immediately bonded over...

Willette Worthy: I would say going to church and going to concerts and going to picnics and parties.

Annette Austin: She likes the one-on-one atmosphere because when she first came, she's like, "I'm ready to move in now." She was ready because she gets... Yeah, she had her own bedroom and she has the attention.

Emyle Watkins: In 2024, OPWDD reported that over 1,000 people were enrolled in the program. That year, family care made up just under 1% of spending on housing provided through OPWDD for nearly 35,000 disabled people statewide. For Candy, the program lets her stay true to herself and enjoy the independence that is important to her.

Annette Austin: We can travel together, but sometimes she wants to travel on her own. She-

Willette Worthy: ...people and places.

Annette Austin: She love people and places. She loves-

Willette Worthy: Yeah, I sure like it.

Annette Austin: She loves independence.

Willette Worthy: That's right!

Emyle Watkins: For more on this story, visit our website at btpm.org. I'm Emyle Watkins. Thanks for listening.

