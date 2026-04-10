For victims’ families, Long Island serial killer plea is bittersweet

For more than a decade, the Long Island serial killer became the focus of documentaries, podcasts, books and online speculation.

But inside a Riverhead courtroom this week, the case took a major turn. Rex Heuermann, a father and former architect from Massapequa Park, pleaded guilty to strangling and killing eight women, in some cases dismembering them, with crimes dating back to 1993.

For some families, the plea marks the end of a long and painful chapter.

“Today is not about the person responsible. Today is about the women whose lives were stolen. It’s about their voices, their future and their families,” said Melissa Cann, whose sister Maureen Brainard-Barnes was among the victims.

Speaking directly to her sister nearly two decades after her death, Cann added: “Justice has finally found its way to you. Your voice was never silenced, your story never forgotten, and your life will always be more than the tragedy that took you.”

Still, law enforcement officials say their work is not finished. Other victims were found near the same area, and their cases remain unsolved.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said the Gilgo Beach Homicide Task Force will continue its work.

“This case closes, and another one opens,” Tierney said. “There are still bodies on that beach… We are going to continue to work… to try to obtain closure for as many families as we can.”

Authorities say Heuermann’s DNA will be entered into the FBI’s national database, which could help link him to other cases. Tierney did not rule out additional charges.

Heuermann is scheduled to be sentenced in June. Prosecutors are recommending multiple life sentences plus an additional 100 years, with no chance of parole.