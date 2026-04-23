© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence and donations to the Vestal address below:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education News

Want children to score higher in reading and math? Try early intervention

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 23, 2026 at 12:02 PM EDT
(Courtesy of Columbia Mailman School of Public Health)
Courtesy of Columbia Mailman School of Public Health
(Courtesy of Columbia Mailman School of Public Health)

Infants and toddlers with disabilities and developmental delays may benefit from therapy services before they even start school. Now, researchers have evidence of how early intervention is boosting children’s test scores years later.

Host David Folkenflik speaks with Jeanette Stingone, an assistant professor at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Education News
Here & Now Newsroom