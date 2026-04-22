Local naturalization ceremonies back on in Tompkins County

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is available.

Local naturalization ceremonies have been reinstated in Tompkins County, according to the county clerk’s office.

The naturalization ceremony is the final step in the process of becoming a United States citizen.

In November 2025, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) sent letters to seven county clerks, including in Tompkins and Broome counties, informing them that scheduled naturalization ceremonies would be halted indefinitely. A spokesperson for the agency told WSKG that USCIS determined the counties "do not meet the statutory requirements to conduct naturalization ceremonies.”

Hudson Valley Republican Congressman Mike Lawler later said he had spoken to USCIS and they would resume the ceremonies. However, at the time, the Tompkins County clerk’s office said they had not received information from USCIS regarding reversals.

Last month, the Binghamton University's Pipe Dream, reported that naturalization ceremonies had restarted in Broome County .

On Wednesday, Tompkins County Executive Deputy Clerk Rachel Graham told WSKG that there are now three ceremonies scheduled for 2026 in May, July, and September.