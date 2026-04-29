KeyBank Center crowd steps up to carry Cami Clune's Canadian anthem home

The opening-round matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins in the NHL playoffs have offered a chance for hockey fans around the world to learn that KeyBank Center sings both Canadian and American anthems prior to the start of each game.

Now, a viral moment before Tuesday's Game 5 drove home the point that it's more than just lip service to our neighbors to the north.

When singer Cami Clune's microphone cut out during her rendition of "O Canada," the sellout crowd of 19,070 quickly took up the mantle to fill the void.

The goosebumps-inducing moment offered a great backdrop to the start of an intense game, which Boston won, 2-1, in overtime to force a Game 6 on Friday in Boston.