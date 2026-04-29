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KeyBank Center crowd steps up to carry Cami Clune's Canadian anthem home

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff,
Brian Chojnacki
Published April 29, 2026 at 10:06 AM EDT
NHL YouTube

The opening-round matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins in the NHL playoffs have offered a chance for hockey fans around the world to learn that KeyBank Center sings both Canadian and American anthems prior to the start of each game.

Now, a viral moment before Tuesday's Game 5 drove home the point that it's more than just lip service to our neighbors to the north.

When singer Cami Clune's microphone cut out during her rendition of "O Canada," the sellout crowd of 19,070 quickly took up the mantle to fill the void.

The goosebumps-inducing moment offered a great backdrop to the start of an intense game, which Boston won, 2-1, in overtime to force a Game 6 on Friday in Boston.
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New York Public News Network
BTPM Staff
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Brian Chojnacki
Brian is an Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist who joined the BTPM NPR team in January 2026. He has more than a decade of experience in broadcast news, having served as a sports anchor and reporter at network TV affiliates in Kentucky, Georgia, Florida and Buffalo, New York.
See stories by Brian Chojnacki