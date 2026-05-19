Get started with book recommendations from NPR and PBS

Ready to get reading but you don’t know where to start? Try out some of these recommendations from NPR and PBS.

From NPR Books:

Dangerous, Dirty, Violent, and Young: A Fugitive Family in the Revolutionary Underground by Zayd Ayers Dohrn

On Witness and Respair by Jesmyn Ward

Stupid TV, Be More Funny: How the Golden Era of The Simpsons Changed Television—and America—Forever by Alan Siegel

From Masterpiece:

All Creatures Great & Small by James Herriot

The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas

The Forsytes by John Galsworthy

Sanditon by Jane Austen

Coming Soon:

Water in the Desert: A Pilgrimage by Gary Paul Nabhan

Muñeca by Cynthia Gómez

The Book of Birds: A Field Guide to Wonder and Loss by Robert Macfarlane and Jackie Morris

Earth 7 by Deb Olin Unferth

Twenty Minutes of Silence by Hélène Bessette, translated by Kate Briggs

Charity and Sylvia by Tillie Walden

Names Have Been Changed by Yu-Mei Balasingamchow

Dead But Dreaming of Electric Sheep by Paul Tremblay

Country People by Daniel Mason

An Infinite Love Story by Chanel Cleeton

The Great Wherever by Shannon Sanders

Data Empire: The Power of Information to Organize, Control, and Dominate by Roopika Risam

Catch the Devil: A True Story of Murder, Deception, and Injustice on the Gulf Coast by Pamela Colloff

Yellow Pine by Claire Vaye Watkins

Dèy by Edwidge Danticat

