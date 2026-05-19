Get started with book recommendations from NPR and PBS
Ready to get reading but you don’t know where to start? Try out some of these recommendations from NPR and PBS.
From NPR Books:
Dangerous, Dirty, Violent, and Young: A Fugitive Family in the Revolutionary Underground by Zayd Ayers Dohrn
On Witness and Respair by Jesmyn Ward
Stupid TV, Be More Funny: How the Golden Era of The Simpsons Changed Television—and America—Forever by Alan Siegel
From Masterpiece:
All Creatures Great & Small by James Herriot
The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas
The Forsytes by John Galsworthy
Sanditon by Jane Austen
Coming Soon:
Water in the Desert: A Pilgrimage by Gary Paul Nabhan
Muñeca by Cynthia Gómez
The Book of Birds: A Field Guide to Wonder and Loss by Robert Macfarlane and Jackie Morris
Earth 7 by Deb Olin Unferth
Twenty Minutes of Silence by Hélène Bessette, translated by Kate Briggs
Charity and Sylvia by Tillie Walden
Names Have Been Changed by Yu-Mei Balasingamchow
Dead But Dreaming of Electric Sheep by Paul Tremblay
Country People by Daniel Mason
An Infinite Love Story by Chanel Cleeton
The Great Wherever by Shannon Sanders
Data Empire: The Power of Information to Organize, Control, and Dominate by Roopika Risam
Catch the Devil: A True Story of Murder, Deception, and Injustice on the Gulf Coast by Pamela Colloff
Yellow Pine by Claire Vaye Watkins
Dèy by Edwidge Danticat