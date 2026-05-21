Hochul urged to opt into federal tuition tax credit program

Supporters of a federal tax credit program set up to benefit school children in grades Kindergarten through 12 are urging New York’s governor to opt into the program.

Under the federal tuition tax credit program set to begin next January, people with a tax liability may donate an equivalent amount of that liability into a scholarship-granting organization, and receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit up to $1,700.

Governor Kathy Hochul has suggested she supports it, but program backers gathered in Buffalo Thursday, calling on her to act soon.

“This program provides a new pathway to educational access for students in all settings across the country: public, private, charter, and home school, and will generate millions of new dollars in private funding for K through 12 education that will provide families with more options and resources to meet their children's needs,” said Ann Lesser, president and chief executive officer of Invest in Education Foundation, one of the leading advocates for the program nationwide.

Supporters say it would be a welcome boost of financial support for students and families, in public and private schools.

Chris Jacobs, former congressman and Buffalo school board member, is a co-founder of the BISON Education Fund, one such institution that could receive and distribute those dollars. Now in its 31st year, the BISON fund has raised enough money this year to support an estimated 1,800 children in the eight counties of Western New York, according to Jacobs.

“Unfortunately, every single year with BISON Fund, we have a wait list of children that we cannot help because we have not raised a sufficient amount of money. That has always been our challenge to grow the program to help meet fully the demand that we have,” Jacobs said. “This opportunity today that we're talking about is again an unprecedented opportunity to help hundreds, literally hundreds more children with the BISON Fund.”

For families enrolling children in private schools, the tax credit could generate more scholarship dollars to assist with tuition. Supporters of the credit say it will also benefit public school students.

“This fund will provide support systems for individuals, whether it's tutoring, whether it's after school care, even creating safe environments, so children are not on the streets,” said Pastor James Giles of Back to Basics Outreach Ministries.

Governors have until January 1, 2027 to confirm participation in the federal tax credit scholarship program.

“An early decision from Governor Hochul on New York's participation in this program ensures SGOs and families can plan for 2027,” Lesser said. “We look forward to the governor finalizing her decision, so that parents can be empowered to choose what works best for their children.”

