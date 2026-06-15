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New York education department previews new graduation system

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Maggie MacCallum
Published June 15, 2026 at 4:26 PM EDT
New York State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa
Lucas Willard
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WAMC
New York State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa

New York State education officials have released a plan to move towards a competency-based graduation system. 

The New York State Education Department and Board of Regents have developed a framework to move high school graduation requirements away from a time-based model to a demonstration-based system. 

Officials say the proposal would contribute to NYSED's ongoing efforts to make regents exams optional.

Instead of needing to pass five Regents exams to graduate, students would need to prove their skills in critical thinking, problem-solving, communication, civic responsibility, and self-reflection. 

"New York is creating a system that is more rigorous, more relevant, and more responsive to the strengths and aspirations of every learner," New York Education Commissioner, Betty Rosa said in a statement.

The Education Department says it plans to work with teachers, students and others to transition to the new model.

Officials say they plan for the new system to be fully implemented in Fall 2029.  
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New York Public News Network
Maggie MacCallum
MacCallum is an intern in the WAMC newsroom for the summer of 2026.
See stories by Maggie MacCallum