Capitol Conversations: Bureau reporters break down the latest

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order pausing development of large new data centers in the state for up to a year. She said it’s an important step in moving ahead with new technology in a smart way.

But business groups said the pause sends a bad signal about economic growth. And labor unions say this will cost jobs.

A past DWI arrest of a Hudson Valley congressman is resurfacing in a middle of one of the closely watched races in the country.

And Hochul has opened up a wide fundraising lead over her Republican opponent, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. Some of her biggest contributors include Terry and Kim Pegula, the owners of the Buffalo Bills.

The New York Public News Network’s Jimmy Vielkind and Samuel King discuss those developments at the Capitol.