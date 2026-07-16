Chemung County Executive loses Republican primary, stays in race on Conservative Party line

In a video released Monday, incumbent County Executive Christopher Moss announced his plans to stay in the race for reelection.

“After thoughtful conversations with my family, friends, supporters, and local business leaders, I have made my decision. [I'm] staying in the race for county executive,” said Moss.

Moss lost in the June Republican primary election to Mark Margeson by more than 500 votes. Margeson had 55.59 percent of the vote.

There are 21,024 registered Republicans in the county.

Voter turnout for the Republican primary election for county executive was 4,526.

A 12-15 percent voter turnout is standard for Chemung County Republican primaries for countywide elections, according to the Chemung County Board of Elections (BOE).

Leading up to the primary election, Moss petitioned on two party lines: Republican and Conservative.

The county BOE said Moss will be listed on the ballot in November as a Conservative Party candidate for the general election while Margeson will be listed on the Republican line.

“The people of Chemung County deserve the complete picture before they cast their vote,” said Moss. “In November, every voter, regardless of party affiliation, will have the opportunity to help decide the future of this county.“

Moss was first elected to the county executive position in 2018.

Prior to that, he served as the elected Chemung County Sheriff from 2006 to 2018.

Margeson is currently the chair of the Chemung County Legislature. He represents District 5, which covers the towns of Erin and Horseheads. Margeson was first elected to serve as a legislator in 2018.

He is also the chair of the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency. He was first appointed to that position in 2021.