Ithaca Alderperson Patrick Kuehl announces plan to exit common council

Ithaca Alderperson Patrick Kuehl is leaving his 4th Ward seat in early August.

Kuehl was elected to serve a four-year term after he ran a surprise write-in campaign in 2023. He unseated Jorge DeFendini, who represented the 4th Ward at the time. DeFendini now serves as an alderperson representing Ithaca’s 1st Ward.

Kuehl announced his departure at a common council meeting Wednesday, saying that he had accepted another position and will be leaving the 4th Ward.

“I'm incredibly proud of the work that we've done over the last two and a half years, and I hope that in my time on the common council, I've made a positive impact on this community, and my constituents, and my colleagues, and this wonderful institution of government at the city of Ithaca,” he told the council.

Mayor Robert Cantelmo said the city will open up an application to fill the seat. Applicants must live in Ithaca’s 4th ward.