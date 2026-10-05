Hochul declares State Disaster Emergency as NY surpasses 100 measles cases this year

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday an executive order to declare a State Disaster Emergency due to an increase in measles cases across New York.

The state has seen 108 total cases this year — with 92 coming since July 15. The counties with the highest concentration of cases are Otsego County (20 cases), Seneca County (17), and Steuben County (14), according to the state's dashboard.

"No one should get seriously ill or die from a vaccine-preventable disease," Hochul said in a press release announcing the declaration. "That is why I have taken steps to increase the number of health professionals who can vaccinate and test. These emergency measures will protect New Yorkers and support our community partners as they work tirelessly to address the spread of this disease."

In Western New York, Allegany County has seen six reported cases, Chautauqua County three cases, and Erie County two cases.

According to the release, the executive order "extends the pool of eligible individuals who can administer measles vaccines, including paramedics, advanced EMS providers, pharmacists and midwives, and in addition to physicians, also allows nurses to order testing."

Measles is a highly contagious disease that causes rash and fever and can lead to hospitalization and death. According to the release, one dose of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides 93% protection while two doses provides 97% protection.

According to the state's dashboard, Erie County's vaccination rate — 1 MMR dose by 2 years of age — is 86.2%.