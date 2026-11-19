Mark Longo, the former owner of social media famous P’Nut the squirrel, was arrested in Chemung County on Wednesday by the New York State Police (NYSP) Special Investigations Unit in Rochester for alleged residential mortgage fraud.

Longo is charged with six felonies, including grand larceny, and eight counts of falsifying business records, which is a class E felony, according to a NYSP press release.

The NYSP began investigating Longo in 2024.

They allege he “used falsified pay stubs, letters and mortgage application documents to obtain a $720,000 residential mortgage.”

Longo owns and operates P’Nut’s Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary in Pine City, Chemung County.

Last month, Longo’s wife was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport and is facing deportation.

In 2024, the couple’s pet squirrel P’Nut and pet raccoon Fred were seized and euthanized after the squirrel bit a New York State Environmental Conservation (DEC) officer during the search and seizure. P’Nut became the focus of a global campaign against the New York State government.

At the time, Republican leaders from Rep. Nick Langworthy , who represents New York’s 23rd Congressional District to State Senator Tom O’Mara, who represents New York’s 52nd Senate District, publicly criticized the state’s handling of the couple’s possession of the wild animals.

Longo told the Associated Press earlier this month that, “They put Peanut on a pedestal, won their election , and threw him off that pedestal immediately.”

The animals are considered wild animals and it is illegal to keep them as pets in New York.

The events surrounding P’Nut and Fred became the backdrop for state Senate Bill S7011 “Peanut's Law: Humane Animal Protection Act,” which was introduced in 2025 by Republican assemblymembers and state senators from Long Island, parts of Brooklyn and Staten Island. The bill has not advanced from committee.

Longo was arraigned in the town of Southport court and released on his own recognizance, according to the press release.

WSKG reached out to Longo and did not hear back.

He is due back in court on Feb. 4.