Broome County’s official website is back online after being down for over two weeks.

County Executive Jason Garnar said the website was initially taken offline in late October out of an “abundance of caution” after a security vulnerability in the PHP software language was discovered.

PHP is an essential component of the public-facing part of about 70 percent of the world’s websites, including governments of all sizes.

Garnar said the county kept the website down to do more than address the PHP issue. The IT staff did additional work to help avoid a more serious cybersecurity crisis, like the 2022-23 ransomware attack on Suffolk County’s website.

“I know this was inconveniencing for people but had we suffered a real, Suffolk County into our critical infrastructure, that would have been a nightmare and we did not want that,” Garnar told WSKG the day before the site went back online.

Ping Yang is a Binghamton University professor and cybersecurity expert. She is not involved with the county's IT operations or updating its website. Yang said in situations like this, it’s important for governments to take websites down.

“Government websites typically handle a lot of sensitive user information like social security numbers, date of births, so they need to make those informations are secure,” she said.

In some cases, the fixes need more than a software update. Kyle Neuberger is a cybersecurity supervisor at the FBI in Albany. He said good cybersecurity begins with planning.

“We cannot suggest enough that people inventory whether or not they are self-hosting, locally, onsite with servers that they own or are they using a third party to publish those websites and keep those updates separate…in the clouds as many people reference,” Neuberger said.

He compared it to getting regular medical checkups so that a serious illness can be found and treated earlier rather than later.

“Your security extends far beyond what you’re hosting physically, like we talked about before, you may have stuff in the cloud, you may have contracts with other third parties that help with HR software, they may help with managing your power, your electric[ity],” he said.

Neuberger said there are basic cyber security measures local governments of any size should have in place. He said regional FBI cybersecurity offices often help municipalities set up security plans and if necessary, negotiate after ransomware attacks.

He said the best way to be protected is to prepare when things are calm, not when a breach happens.