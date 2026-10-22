Broome County Legislature, District 1: Stephen Flagg v. Jennings Terrell

District area: District 1 includes the Towns of Colesville and Fenton, and parts of the Town of Kirkwood and the City of Binghamton.

Term: Two-year term

Each candidate was asked to limit answers to 100 to 150 words. WSKG cut answers at the 150 mark. If you would like more details about a candidate’s answer to a question, their contact information and/or website is provided in this Voter Guide.

Broome County

Candidate: Jennings Terrell

Party affiliation: Democratic, Working Families

Website

WSKG Q&A

The county has hired consultants to develop a strategy for shifting from using hotels to a shelter for homeless residents. Shelters are a temporary remedy. Should the county legislature be working to move people from temporary to permanent housing? If yes, what should the legislature do? If no, why not?

Broome County deserves a legislature that builds for our future, and that starts with housing. The county already has several housing projects ongoing, and more have been proposed; I see no reason county funds shouldn’t be used to broaden these efforts in a responsible way. There is no excuse not to be working energetically to solve this problem across the county. It is estimated 6,000 new units of housing are needed, and that many new buildings requires corresponding infrastructure throughout our county. I’ll support county work with union-backed and/or fair dealing labor contractors to help build out this infrastructure.

Besides homelessness, county residents are also coping with a broader housing crisis. Rents have risen significantly and according to New York state’s Homes and Community Renewal, home prices in the state have risen 50-80 percent in the past 11 years. Should more Broome County municipalities become “pro housing communities” to be eligible for state funding meant to address the housing shortage?

The housing crisis and its effects crop up everywhere, and we can’t be free of it without coming together and rooting it out everywhere it creeps in. We need to hear from the leaders of our communities, and we need them to hear each other, if we’re going to make a difference in the lives of Broome County citizens. I propose we create a council of leaders from all our towns and cities in order to discuss and act on housing and affordability, such as through filing for the state’s pro-housing designation.

New York counties are set to absorb a total of $168 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) administrative costs a year due to federal funding changes to the program.. Should the state play a greater role in supporting this program at the county level?

It is the duty of the State to help shoulder the burdens of its counties. I would advocate tirelessly with our state representatives to acquire sufficient funding for Broome County residents facing food insecurity.

A recent state regulatory audit raised serious concerns about the fiscal management of the county’s Industrial Development Agency (IDA). The legislature appoints the IDA board but has no authority over the agency board or leadership. Do you think that should change?

I would be interested in pursuing more mechanisms of accountability by giving local labor leaders a voice in the IDA and requiring regular reporting on county-funded projects. First, I would propose expanding the IDA board by one member, who would be a labor representative appointed by the county from a pool of candidates nominated by local labor leadership. In addition, the IDA should provide quarterly reporting to the legislature, specifying proposed development projects or progress on existing ones. Such a report would include notes by the labor representative, and the county legislature should develop additional mechanisms to act on that knowledge.

What, if anything, do you think the county could do to make the legislature’s work more accessible and transparent to the public? Do you think all of the legislature’s meetings (including committees) should be recorded and made public?

First, Broome County legislators should be free to comment and introduce meeting items throughout the course of regular proceedings and without prior approval. County residents deserve a legislature that takes time with the business of the county. In addition, the opportunity for public comment should be greatly expanded – by offering opportunities at specified meeting times. Finally, in order to provide greater accessibility and transparency, all meetings should be recorded, livestreamed, and made available online.

Much of New York is considered a childcare desert. Should the county legislature be taking action to address access to care for Broome County families?

I believe Broome County should solicit New York State for funding to expand childcare options. In addition, if elected, I would be in favor of creating a county-hosted website listing resources and availability of childcare providers, to support our Broome County families in the process of securing safe and affordable options for their children.

The state’s new Local Cops, Local Crime Act includes a ban on local law enforcement agencies having certain official partnerships with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)? Do you agree with this? Why or why not?

Put simply, the current law does not prevent cooperation between federal and local agencies. It merely prohibits the federal government from assuming control of our local officers. Therefore, in the name of community independence, I can only see the Local Cops, Local Crime Act as a positive one.

A recent report from the Office of the New York State Comptroller found a rise in the number of municipalities across the state that have proposed to override the state’s property tax cap. With counties facing funding cuts and rising costs, would you be open to overriding the tax cap in Broome County?

I believe fiscal responsibility is the first line of defense for effective county budgeting. Since the current system seems to be working, I would balk at raising taxes through an override of the State’s tax cap. If we run short of money, the county legislature should first look to reform irresponsible spending, such as hundreds of thousands of dollars spent on useless plots of floodplain.

The legislature regularly gets reports from the county executive and they are available to the public. Do you think the legislature should get regular reports from some other departments as well? (e.g. Department of Social Services, sheriff’s office, district attorney, etc.) If so, why and how often should they get reports? If not, why not?

It is the responsibility of the County Executive to take into account and express the concerns of the County’s various departments. Therefore, it seems superfluous to burden each individual department with more paperwork when the County Executive is already providing reporting to the legislature.

Some municipalities have citizen boards for better law enforcement accountability. They do not have any disciplinary authority but they can receive and monitor citizen complaints and review internal investigations. Do you think Broome County should have some form of citizen law enforcement board? Why or why not?

It is the duty of the Sheriff to hear such complaints and duly consider them. If the citizens of Broome County find this has not been happening to their satisfaction, it is the duty of our citizens to elect a different sheriff.

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Courtesy of Stephen Flagg

Candidate: Stephen J. Flagg

Incumbent - First elected in 2012

Party affiliation: Republican, Conservative

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WSKG Q&A

The county has hired consultants to develop a strategy for shifting from using hotels to a shelter for homeless residents. Shelters are a temporary remedy. Should the county legislature be working to move people from temporary to permanent housing? If yes, what should the legislature do? If no, why not?

The County should ultimately help people transition from temporary shelter into stable, permanent housing. However, the County’s role must be considered within the larger state and federal system. New York’s Social Services Law places responsibility for administering public assistance at the local level, while significant funding and program requirements come from the state and federal governments. The Legislature can work through the budget and resolution process to ensure County resources are used effectively and can coordinate with municipalities, nonprofits and housing providers. At the same time, permanent housing is strongly influenced by local land-use decisions and state and federal housing programs. The County should be a partner and coordinator where appropriate without assuming responsibilities that belong to other levels of government.

Besides homelessness, county residents are also coping with a broader housing crisis. Rents have risen significantly and according to New York state’s Homes and Community Renewal, home prices in the state have risen 50-80 percent in the past 11 years. Should more Broome County municipalities become “pro housing communities” to be eligible for state funding meant to address the housing shortage?

The decision to become a Pro-Housing Community is primarily a municipal one. New York’s towns, cities and villages have authority over comprehensive planning, zoning and land-use decisions, and the state’s certification process is designed around those local governments. Broome County does not have general zoning or code-enforcement authority over those municipalities. Each community should therefore consider whether certification makes sense based on its infrastructure, housing needs, existing zoning and ability to accommodate additional development. The County can assist through regional planning, information and coordination, particularly where infrastructure is involved. However, I would not support the County dictating land-use policy to individual municipalities. Those decisions are intentionally made locally, where residents can have a direct role.

New York counties are set to absorb a total of $168 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) administrative costs a year due to federal funding changes to the program.. Should the state play a greater role in supporting this program at the county level?

SNAP illustrates the importance of assigning responsibility to the appropriate level of government. The program is fundamentally federal, although New York State and local social-services districts play important administrative roles. Changes in federal funding have increased the administrative burden on New York counties, while state law determines how certain social-services costs are allocated. That has created a significant additional expense for counties statewide. Rather than simply shifting more costs onto local property taxpayers, the larger funding discussion should involve the federal and state governments. Broome County should continue meeting its legal obligations and advocating for adequate funding, but the County does not control federal SNAP policy or New York’s cost-sharing structure.

A recent state regulatory audit raised serious concerns about the fiscal management of the county’s Industrial Development Agency (IDA). The legislature appoints the IDA board but has no authority over the agency board or leadership. Do you think that should change?

The concerns raised regarding the Broome IDA deserve careful review and appropriate accountability. However, the legal structure of the agency is important. An IDA is a separate public benefit corporation established under New York’s General Municipal Law. Although the Legislature appoints members of the board, state law gives the IDA independent corporate authority over its operations, officers and employees. The agency is also subject to oversight by the New York State Authorities Budget Office. The IDA is therefore not simply another County department. If there are questions regarding compliance or operations, the appropriate state oversight mechanisms should be used. Expanding County authority over an independent public benefit corporation would require careful consideration of the legal framework and potentially changes in state law.

What, if anything, do you think the county could do to make the legislature’s work more accessible and transparent to the public? Do you think all of the legislature’s meetings (including committees) should be recorded and made public?

The County Legislature already provides substantial public access. Legislative sessions are open to the public and streamed through Zoom, while agendas, resolutions, budgets and other documents are available online. Legislative sessions are recorded, and audio can also be obtained through a Freedom of Information request. Committee meetings and the many budget meetings held throughout the year are also open and streamed. There have been challenges maintaining video archives because of website capacity, technology and the physical limitations of the Legislative Chamber. Those are issues we should continue working to address. The goal should be to make information as accessible as possible while recognizing the practical and technical challenges involved.

Much of New York is considered a childcare desert. Should the county legislature be taking action to address access to care for Broome County families?

Reliable childcare is important both for families and for the strength of our regional economy. At the same time, childcare responsibilities are shared among federal, state and local governments as well as private providers. New York State establishes much of the regulatory and funding framework, while local social-services districts administer certain programs. Broome County has also been included in a state pilot intended to improve access for children ages 0 to 3, and the County is working with the state on an additional 200 childcare slots at Oakdale Commons. The County should continue participating where it has the authority and resources to do so, while recognizing that a significant portion of childcare policy and funding is controlled at the state level.

The state’s new Local Cops, Local Crime Act includes a ban on local law enforcement agencies having certain official partnerships with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)? Do you agree with this? Why or why not?

As a County Legislator, my responsibility is to make sure County government, and its departments operate within the law. Law enforcement agencies should continue cooperating with federal and state authorities when that cooperation is required or permitted under applicable law. That includes appropriate cooperation involving criminal investigations, court orders and other lawful requests. The County should follow the legal framework established by the state and federal governments rather than attempting to create its own rules outside that framework. The most important consideration is that County departments understand the limits of their authority and consistently operate within them.

A recent report from the Office of the New York State Comptroller found a rise in the number of municipalities across the state that have proposed to override the state’s property tax cap. With counties facing funding cuts and rising costs, would you be open to overriding the tax cap in Broome County?

Broome County has been able to maintain fiscal discipline while continuing to reduce the property-tax burden. The County is preparing a 2027 budget that will provide an eighth consecutive year of property-tax reductions. We have also returned a record amount of sales tax revenue to our municipal partners, helping them manage rising expenses. Those results have come from working across party lines to control costs, maintain financial stability and reduce debt. Given that approach, I believe the focus should remain on responsible budgeting and identifying efficiencies rather than automatically turning to a property-tax-cap override.

The legislature regularly gets reports from the county executive and they are available to the public. Do you think the legislature should get regular reports from some other departments as well? (e.g. Department of Social Services, sheriff’s office, district attorney, etc.) If so, why and how often should they get reports? If not, why not?

The Legislature already receives substantial information from County departments. Many departments and programs produce annual reports that are available to the public through the County website. Department heads also routinely attend monthly Legislative Committee meetings, where they provide updates on programs, initiatives and operational matters. In addition, every department participates in the annual budget process, where it reviews current year operations and presents its financial needs and objectives for the coming year. The Legislature also enacted Daylight Legislation to improve access to reliable financial information. I believe the existing structure provides regular opportunities for legislative oversight while allowing departments to focus on their responsibilities.

Some municipalities have citizen boards for better law enforcement accountability. They do not have any disciplinary authority but they can receive and monitor citizen complaints and review internal investigations. Do you think Broome County should have some form of citizen law enforcement board? Why or why not?

Broome County does not currently have a citizen law-enforcement board, and there are already mechanisms available for residents who have concerns about law enforcement. The New York State Attorney General operates a Law Enforcement Complaint Portal that accepts complaints involving local law-enforcement officers, state police and correctional facilities. Local agencies also have processes for receiving complaints and feedback. In my experience, most law-enforcement professionals are committed public servants who care about protecting their communities. Any additional oversight structure should be evaluated carefully to determine whether it would fill a genuine gap or duplicate existing processes.