Broome County Legislature, District 6: Greg Baldwin v. Autumn Lester

District area: District 6 includes part of the Town of Union and Village of Endicott, and all of the historic Union District.

Term: Two-year term

Each candidate was asked to limit answers to 100 to 150 words. WSKG cut answers at the 150 mark. If you would like more details about a candidate’s answer to a question, their contact information and/or website is provided in this Voter Guide.

Broome County

Candidate: Greg Baldwin

Incumbent - First appointed 2014

Courtesy of Greg Baldwin

Party affiliation: Republican, Conservative

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WSKG Q&A

The county has hired consultants to develop a strategy for shifting from using hotels to a shelter for homeless residents. Shelters are a temporary remedy. Should the county legislature be working to move people from temporary to permanent housing? If yes, what should the legislature do? If no, why not?

I think the County should work toward helping people leave temporary shelter and obtain permanent housing. But we also have to be realistic about what County government can control. Social services are administered locally, while much of the funding and regulatory framework comes from New York State and the federal government. The Legislature has an important role in determining how County resources are allocated and in supporting effective programs. We can also work with towns, villages, the City, nonprofits and housing providers when opportunities arise. Ultimately, though, permanent housing depends heavily on decisions made at the municipal level and on state and federal housing programs. The County should coordinate and assist where it can rather than attempting to take over responsibilities assigned elsewhere.

Besides homelessness, county residents are also coping with a broader housing crisis. Rents have risen significantly and according to New York state’s Homes and Community Renewal, home prices in the state have risen 50-80 percent in the past 11 years. Should more Broome County municipalities become “pro housing communities” to be eligible for state funding meant to address the housing shortage?

Whether a municipality should seek Pro-Housing Community certification should be evaluated at the local level. State law gives municipalities significant responsibility for zoning, comprehensive planning and land use, and the state program requires the municipality itself to pursue certification. The County does not have the same zoning or code-enforcement authority. Each town, village or city should consider its housing needs, infrastructure and ability to support additional development before making that decision. The County can play a supporting role by providing regional information, facilitating cooperation and helping address infrastructure issues. I would be hesitant, however, to have County government dictate local land-use policy because those decisions properly rest with the municipalities.

New York counties are set to absorb a total of $168 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) administrative costs a year due to federal funding changes to the program.. Should the state play a greater role in supporting this program at the county level?

I think SNAP is a good example of why government responsibilities need to be clearly defined. SNAP is a federal program, although local social-services departments administer portions of it under state and federal requirements. When federal funding changes, counties can be left with additional costs even though they have little control over the program. New York’s cost-sharing structure also affects what counties are required to pay. Broome County should continue providing the services required by law and advocate for sufficient resources. But decisions about federal SNAP funding and the state’s allocation of social-services costs are ultimately made outside County government.

A recent state regulatory audit raised serious concerns about the fiscal management of the county’s Industrial Development Agency (IDA). The legislature appoints the IDA board but has no authority over the agency board or leadership. Do you think that should change?

I believe the findings involving the Broome IDA should be taken seriously, but the response needs to recognize the distinction between the County and the IDA. The agency is a separate public benefit corporation created under New York law. The Legislature appoints members to its board, but the IDA retains independent corporate powers and operates under a state-created legal structure. The Authorities Budget Office also has a role in overseeing public authorities. The County Legislature should use the authority it actually has, while concerns involving compliance with state requirements should be addressed through the appropriate state oversight process. Any significant change to the County’s authority would need to be consistent with state law.

What, if anything, do you think the county could do to make the legislature’s work more accessible and transparent to the public? Do you think all of the legislature’s meetings (including committees) should be recorded and made public?

Transparency is important, and much of the Legislature’s work is already publicly accessible. Legislative sessions are open to residents and are streamed online. Agendas, resolutions, budgets and supporting documents are posted for public review, and meetings are recorded. The recordings can also be obtained through a FOIL request. Committee meetings and the more than 40 budget meetings held each year are likewise open and streamed. There have been challenges with maintaining long-term video archives because of website and storage limitations as well as aging technology in the chamber. We should continue improving the system and look for practical solutions that make legislative information easier for the public to access.

Much of New York is considered a childcare desert. Should the county legislature be taking action to address access to care for Broome County families?

Access to quality childcare has consequences beyond individual families; it also affects workforce participation and the regional economy. Government at several levels has a role, however, and New York State controls much of the funding and regulatory framework. Counties administer certain programs and can assist eligible families when resources are available. Broome County is already involved in a state pilot focused on childcare for children from birth through age three and is working with the state to add roughly 200 childcare spaces at Oakdale Commons. The County should continue being a constructive partner, but it is important to recognize that many of the major policy and funding decisions are made at the state level.

The state’s new Local Cops, Local Crime Act includes a ban on local law enforcement agencies having certain official partnerships with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)? Do you agree with this? Why or why not?

The County’s first responsibility is to comply with applicable law. As a legislator, I believe County departments should cooperate with state and federal law enforcement when that cooperation is legally required or authorized. This is particularly relevant when dealing with criminal investigations, court orders or other lawful processes. The County should make sure its agencies understand what the law permits and requires and should avoid acting beyond that authority. Ultimately, questions regarding the relationship between local, state and federal law enforcement should be guided by the applicable laws rather than by assumptions about what any individual level of government can or cannot do.

A recent report from the Office of the New York State Comptroller found a rise in the number of municipalities across the state that have proposed to override the state’s property tax cap. With counties facing funding cuts and rising costs, would you be open to overriding the tax cap in Broome County?

Broome County’s recent budget history is important when considering the property-tax cap. The County is on track to reduce property taxes for the eighth consecutive year in the 2027 budget. We have also provided municipalities with a record level of sales-tax revenue, giving our local partners additional resources to address increasing costs. Through bipartisan cooperation, the County has focused on controlling expenses, maintaining stability and reducing debt. That approach demonstrates that there are alternatives to immediately exceeding the tax cap, and those alternatives should continue to be considered as part of responsible fiscal management.

The legislature regularly gets reports from the county executive and they are available to the public. Do you think the legislature should get regular reports from some other departments as well? (e.g. Department of Social Services, sheriff’s office, district attorney, etc.) If so, why and how often should they get reports? If not, why not?

The Legislature receives information from departments through several established processes. Department heads regularly participate in monthly committee meetings and provide updates on their programs and current initiatives. Departments also appear before the Legislature during the annual budget process to review their operations, objectives and financial plans. Many County programs additionally provide annual reports that are available to the public online. The Daylight Legislation authored by the Legislature has also improved access to financial information. These existing mechanisms give legislators opportunities to ask questions and monitor performance without necessarily creating another layer of reporting requirements for every County department.

Some municipalities have citizen boards for better law enforcement accountability. They do not have any disciplinary authority but they can receive and monitor citizen complaints and review internal investigations. Do you think Broome County should have some form of citizen law enforcement board? Why or why not?

Broome County does not presently have a citizen law-enforcement review board. New York State already provides a process through the Attorney General for submitting complaints involving local law enforcement, state police and correctional facilities. Individual law-enforcement agencies also accept complaints and feedback. Before creating another County entity, we should determine what problem it would solve and whether it would be a complement or a duplicate to the systems already in place. Accountability matters, but so does having a clear and effective structure for handling complaints. Most law-enforcement officers I have encountered are dedicated to serving the public and maintaining community safety.

Candidate: Autumn Lester

Party affiliation: Democratic, Working Families

Website

WSKG Q&A

The county has hired consultants to develop a strategy for shifting from using hotels to a shelter for homeless residents. Shelters are a temporary remedy. Should the county legislature be working to move people from temporary to permanent housing? If yes, what should the legislature do? If no, why not?

If Broome county is going to insist on criminalizing homelessness and performing encampment sweeps, regularly displacing those who are already struggling, then Broome county needs to offer a true alternative; permanent housing. There is a major housing issue throughout the county characterized by dilapidated homes left to rot by careless landlords, houses chopped up into tiny apartments that families couldn’t possibly thrive in, and rents so high that even working families are at risk of homelessness. People are living paycheck to paycheck and we are seeing funding for social programs being cut left and right; one unexpected expense can lead to the loss of safe housing within just weeks. I believe that Broome County needs to divert the astronomical amount of money that we’ve put into hotel/motel placement into building new, affordable infrastructure, repairing salvageable properties, and increasing the housing assistance caps that have been frozen in place for…[WSKG Note: Candidate answer exceeded the 150 word limit]

Besides homelessness, county residents are also coping with a broader housing crisis. Rents have risen significantly and according to New York state’s Homes and Community Renewal, home prices in the state have risen 50-80 percent in the past 11 years. Should more Broome County municipalities become “pro housing communities” to be eligible for state funding meant to address the housing shortage?

Absolutely! I think there are plenty of municipalities that have the space and resources to encourage housing growth. We desperately need more housing, especially for the rapidly growing elderly population. Many older people are living in enormous homes which once served a great purpose; raising a family. However, many elders cannot maintain their homes anymore, are at risk of falling or need assistance often, and may be secluded from social interaction. We must create safe, single story residencies in a community setting where trained professionals can be accessed quickly and easily. This could open up adequate housing for new families, and smaller apartments could house single adults or childless couples.

New York counties are set to absorb a total of $168 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) administrative costs a year due to federal funding changes to the program.. Should the state play a greater role in supporting this program at the county level?

Both SNAP and Medicaid are going to see major cuts come January (over $800 million across NYS) which will have to be addressed. The money will have to come from somewhere. Broome County could afford to reallocate some funding toward social programs, and we should lobby the state to provide substantial financial support. As a Social Care Navigator for the Southern Tier, I do foresee serious strain on the systems

that we already have in place, so food pantries and mobile pantries will need to be heavily bolstered. Fortunately, Broome County takes pride in its caring community that is eager to feed its neighbors. Through CHOW and the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, many people are able to find food and may have it delivered to them; it will be imperative to ensure that the state provides increased funding for these programs as more families are forced to rely…[WSKG Note: Candidate answer exceeded the 150 word limit]

A recent state regulatory audit raised serious concerns about the fiscal management of the county’s Industrial Development Agency (IDA). The legislature appoints the IDA board but has no authority over the agency board or leadership. Do you think that should change?

I think it would only be logical for the county to have some level of authority over the board. For instance, a removal process could be implemented so that legislators could vote to remove or penalize board members when necessary. The IDA should be held accountable for their shortcomings and misguided expenditures. The recent report showing thousands of dollars spent by the IDA on alcohol and travel among other things is clear evidence that there is no one holding them accountable, and they have taken advantage of the perceived safety they have in their roles. This was further proven by the IDA’s dismissive response to the audit; some other entity must be holding the board accountable who have greater power over them than the ABO alone. This reckless behavior should have been caught and put to an end years before it was addressed.

What, if anything, do you think the county could do to make the legislature’s work more accessible and transparent to the public? Do you think all of the legislature’s meetings (including committees) should be recorded and made public?

ALLOW THE CITIZENS TO HAVE A REAL PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD!!!! It is ridiculous that the legislature chooses not to allow public comment and enforces the aggressive physical removal of anyone who dares to voice their opinion at meetings. Even just the setup of the room is closed off and discourages connection between legislators and the people; every legislator has their back turned to the people, and I think it is very symbolic of the lack of transparency and inclusion that has been perpetuated by the legislature. Every meeting should be recorded and made public. There is no reason for excessive secrecy in this body and everyone has the right to know what their representatives actually stand for. While it is not mandatory for the legislature to record and publish their meetings (allowing public comment is also not mandatory), I believe it is only right to ensure that those who are…[WSKG Note: Candidate answer exceeded the 150 word limit]

Much of New York is considered a childcare desert. Should the county legislature be taking action to address access to care for Broome County families?

Yes! Fortunately, Broome County is better equipped for childcare than many other nearby counties, and we have recently received $20 million in funding spread out

over three years, which I believe will be well utilized with projects such as the childcare center at the Oakdale Commons. I think that there are many different, unique approaches to providing childcare which could be beneficial for various parties as well. For instance, some NY college campuses have a dedicated daycare center in which Early Childhood Education majors, Child and Family Development majors, Social Work majors, and Pediatric Health majors can fulfill their internship requirements directly on campus. This creates a safe, steady childcare center which benefits the families, the children, and the aspiring professionals in the field. SUNY Broome and Binghamton University could implement this program and provide extremely low cost (or free) childcare to local families. It could also help encourage parents…[WSKG Note: Candidate answer exceeded the 150 word limit]

The state’s new Local Cops, Local Crime Act includes a ban on local law enforcement agencies having certain official partnerships with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)? Do you agree with this? Why or why not?

I agree with this wholeheartedly, although I think there is a major misconception in this ideology; immigrants who simply have expired work visas or are actively working

toward correcting their citizenship status are not criminals. People seeking asylum from a country which is dangerous for them are not criminals. People seeking a better life for their children are not criminals. However, anyone who commits violent crime should be held accountable for those crimes. If an undocumented citizen were to assault someone, they should be detained and go through the process as they are meant to. The current administration’s instruction to essentially racially profile people and detain them without due process is entirely immoral and illegal. ICE operation is nothing new in

this country, but the reprehensible manner in which they are operating today is very new, and completely unacceptable. Simply being undocumented is not a good reason to be hunted…[WSKG Note: Candidate answer exceeded the 150 word limit]

A recent report from the Office of the New York State Comptroller found a rise in the number of municipalities across the state that have proposed to override the state’s property tax cap. With counties facing funding cuts and rising costs, would you be open to overriding the tax cap in Broome County?

I don’t feel that overriding the tax cap in Broome County is an ample solution to the funding cuts that we will be facing, although I will admit that I am not well versed on

this particular topic. I don’t know what the proposed override of the cap would be, although I feel that overriding it to be 2% or the rate of inflation, whichever is higher may be beneficial, although I’m uncertain of how much 3% vs 2% could entail. It seems to me that if the cost of everything else is rising, then the tax cap should increase at least some to reflect the increased need. Funding for our schools is absolutely vital, and I cannot say that I know many people who do not agree with this sentiment. So I would support overriding the tax cap, but I don’t know how much would be necessary to make…[WSKG Note: Candidate answer exceeded the 150 word limit]

The legislature regularly gets reports from the county executive and they are available to the public. Do you think the legislature should get regular reports from some other departments as well? (e.g. Department of Social Services, sheriff’s office, district attorney, etc.) If so, why and how often should they get reports? If not, why not?

I believe that the legislature should be receiving regular reports from some departments, such as the Sheriff’s office and the District Attorney, although as a Social Care Navigator, I know that the Department of Social Services must maintain some level of privacy within its functioning to comply with HIPAA. The Sheriff’s Department saw a $7 million dollar increase in its budget this past year, yet also insisted on increasing communication costs for the families of incarcerated persons, increased tow and storage rates, facilitated one of the worst Salmonella outbreaks New York has seen, allegedly refuses to provide state mandated addiction treatment and support for inmates, and was poised to earn $2 million by immorally housing ICE detainees. I think it is vital to be able to track expenditures, costs related to incidents like the Salmonella outbreak, and the actual need for the funding the department is receiving. I believe that…[WSKG Note: Candidate answer exceeded the 150 word limit]

Some municipalities have citizen boards for better law enforcement accountability. They do not have any disciplinary authority but they can receive and monitor citizen complaints and review internal investigations. Do you think Broome County should have some form of citizen law enforcement board? Why or why not?

I think this is an incredible idea. This would help to keep the residents of Broome County involved and informed. It would allow for the people to maintain oversight and

hold departments of authority accountable. It would also foster a greater sense of community and control over their daily lives. It is a good thing to have people involved in the day-to-day happenings of local government so that they can better understand what is going on behind the scenes and who their representatives are. Broome County has a lush community of people who truly care about each other and the wellbeing of their neighborhoods; this would offer them an opportunity to get active and make their voices heard. The game of politics can be hard and push people to conform; everyday citizens

are not so malleable. A citizen board would ensure diversity and varying viewpoints. These people would be volunteers…[WSKG Note: Candidate answer exceeded the 150 word limit]