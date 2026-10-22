Chemung County Executive: Chris Moss v. Mark Margeson

The position:

The county executive is the county's chief elected official and the county government's administrative head. In addition, they serve as the chief budget officer of the county and are responsible for preparing the operating and capital budgets of the county and presenting these budgets to the legislature for approval.

District area: Chemung County

Term & salary: Four-year term, term limits

Chemung County Chemung County legislative districts map.

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Candidate: Chris Moss

Incumbent - First elected in 2018

Party affiliation: Conservative

Website | Facebook

Campaign Contact Information: moss4exec@gmail.com

Chris Moss did not respond to the WSKG Voter Guide questionnaire.

WSKG Q&A:

How important is the working relationship between the county legislature and the county executive? What will you do to address conflict and keep the county residents informed of progress or challenges in the county?

What actions should the county take to mitigate the cost of state mandated programs that are not reimbursable and passed on to the taxpayers?

What role, if any, should the county play in appointments to the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) board and public information regarding business opportunities and contracts in the county through the CCIDA? How will you maintain transparency at the CCIDA? What are projects spearheaded by the CCIDA that should be kept from the public?

How will you build and maintain businesses in the county?

What role do Flock-type cameras, AI-powered license plate readers and automatic license plate readers (ALPRs) play in public safety in Chemung County and what is the overlap, if any, with citizen privacy rights? Do you support the county’s current use of Flock-type cameras, AI-powered license plate readers and ALPRs and any expansion of such devices in the future?

What is your tax policy for the county and how will you implement the policy while maintaining services to residents?

What is the most pressing public health issue facing Chemung County residents today?

Neighboring Steuben County placed a six-month moratorium on new permits for sewage sludge spreading on farms, crops, and land. It has been shown to contain pollutants like PFAS forever chemicals that are toxic to people and wildlife. How does Chemung County review its biosolids use policy/s and place regulations on public/ private permits for the use of municipal sludge on farms, crops and land in the county? Should there be more regulation or deregulation on this topic for the county?

Rural hospitals are at risk of discontinuing services and/or closing. Guthrie and Centralus Health are among those with longstanding operations and facilities in the county. These health care providers are some of the largest employers in the county. How will you ensure the county maintains access to health care, senior care and nursing facilities as counties face staggering funding losses due to the OBBBA?

How would you address housing demand vs. supply in Chemung County? What are ways the state and county can serve vulnerable populations affected by homelessness and unscrupulous landlords?

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Candidate: Mark Margeson

Party affiliation: Republican

Website | Facebook

Campaign Contact Information: MarkforChemung@gmail.com

Mark Margeson did not respond to the WSKG Voter Guide questionnaire.

WSKG Q&A:

How important is the working relationship between the county legislature and the county executive? What will you do to address conflict and keep the county residents informed of progress or challenges in the county?

What actions should the county take to mitigate the cost of state mandated programs that are not reimbursable and passed on to the taxpayers?

What role, if any, should the county play in appointments to the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) board and public information regarding business opportunities and contracts in the county through the CCIDA? How will you maintain transparency at the CCIDA? What are projects spearheaded by the CCIDA that should be kept from the public?

How will you build and maintain businesses in the county?

What role do Flock-type cameras, AI-powered license plate readers and automatic license plate readers (ALPRs) play in public safety in Chemung County and what is the overlap, if any, with citizen privacy rights? Do you support the county’s current use of Flock-type cameras, AI-powered license plate readers and ALPRs and any expansion of such devices in the future?

What is your tax policy for the county and how will you implement the policy while maintaining services to residents?

What is the most pressing public health issue facing Chemung County residents today?

Neighboring Steuben County placed a six-month moratorium on new permits for sewage sludge spreading on farms, crops, and land. It has been shown to contain pollutants like PFAS forever chemicals that are toxic to people and wildlife. How does Chemung County review its biosolids use policy/s and place regulations on public/ private permits for the use of municipal sludge on farms, crops and land in the county? Should there be more regulation or deregulation on this topic for the county?

Rural hospitals are at risk of discontinuing services and/or closing. Guthrie and Centralus Health are among those with longstanding operations and facilities in the county. These health care providers are some of the largest employers in the county. How will you ensure the county maintains access to health care, senior care and nursing facilities as counties face staggering funding losses due to the OBBBA?

How would you address housing demand vs. supply in Chemung County? What are ways the state and county can serve vulnerable populations affected by homelessness and unscrupulous landlords?