Chemung County Legislature District 12: Kevin Sullivan v. Bill McCarthy

The position:

The Chemung County Legislature is comprised of 15 elected legislators representing the 15 legislative districts within the County. The legislature is the legislative, appropriating, and policy determining body of the County.

District area: Chemung County Legislature District 12 covers parts of the city of Elmira.

Term & salary: Four years, term limits

Chemung County Chemung County legislative districts map.

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Candidate: Kevin Sullivan

What is the most pressing issue facing Chemung County and Legislative District 12?

“When I talk to neighbors on the Southside of Elmira and throughout District 12, the message is clear[.] Our biggest challenge is finding a practical balance between keeping property taxes manageable and delivering the essential services our neighborhoods rely on every day.”

Sarah Flenders Chemung County Legislative District 12 candidate Kevin Sullivan. Photo courtesy of the candidate.

Party affiliation: Republican

Website

Campaign contact information: KevinSullivan419@gmail.com ; 607-214-4710

District Resident: “Yes.”

WSKG Q&A:

How important is the working relationship between the county legislature and the county executive? What will you do to address conflict and keep the county residents informed of progress or challenges in the county and Legislative District 12?

A strong working relationship between the county legislature and the county executive is absolutely vital. When the local government gets bogged down in personal conflicts or political games, the taxpayers are the ones who pay the price. We must collaborate to move Chemung County forward.

When disagreements inevitably arise, my approach will always be to focus on the facts and prioritize the needs of our community over politics. I believe in sitting down, having respectful conversations, and finding practical compromises that benefit our residents.

To keep you informed, I will maintain open lines of communication. You deserve to know exactly what is happening in our local government. I plan to hold regular neighborhood meetings on the Southside and throughout District 12, keep my website updated, and remain highly accessible. Transparency is at the core of my commitment to listening, serving, and delivering for our families.

What actions should the county take to mitigate the cost of state mandated programs that are not reimbursable and passed on to the taxpayers?

Unfunded state mandates are a massive threat to our local property taxpayers. When Albany passes down expensive programs without providing the funding to pay for them, it places an unfair burden on hardworking families right here in Chemung County. We cannot simply accept this as normal.

First, we must aggressively partner with the New York State Association of Counties and our local state representatives to push back and demand mandate relief. We need a unified voice telling Albany to stop balancing their budget on our backs.

Locally, we must control what we can by finding internal efficiencies. This means exploring shared services with the City and Town of Elmira to reduce administrative overhead and streamline daily operations. By cutting unnecessary waste at the county level and demanding fairness from the state, we can protect our taxpayers while delivering the services District 12 relies on.

What role, if any, should the county play in appointments to the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) board and public information regarding business opportunities and contracts in the county through the CCIDA? How will you maintain transparency at the CCIDA? What are projects spearheaded by the CCIDA that should be kept from the public?

The county legislature must take its responsibility in appointing CCIDA board members very seriously. We need to appoint individuals who prioritize both economic development and strict accountability. The county should also demand that all business opportunities and contracts facilitated by the CCIDA are widely publicized so local contractors have a fair opportunity to compete.

Transparency is nonnegotiable. As your legislator, I will insist that the CCIDA operates openly, with accessible meetings and clear financial reporting.

Regarding keeping projects from the public, my answer is simple. No project using taxpayer resources or tax incentives should be hidden from the residents footing the bill. While early stage negotiations sometimes require temporary confidentiality to protect proprietary business secrets, the public must be fully informed the moment public funds or tax breaks are on the table. We build trust by bringing economic development out into the open.

How will you build and maintain businesses in the county and Legislative District 12?

To build and maintain a strong local economy in District 12 and across Chemung County, we must make it easier for small businesses to open and thrive right here at home. These shops are the lifeblood of the Southside.

We must start by reducing the bureaucratic hurdles that frustrate local entrepreneurs. I will advocate for streamlining county permitting processes so job creators can focus on serving customers instead of navigating endless paperwork.

We also need to recognize that economic development is tied directly to neighborhood stability. Businesses simply will not invest in areas struggling with crime or failing infrastructure. By prioritizing public safety and maintaining reliable roads and utilities, we create an environment that naturally attracts commercial investment.

I will always champion policies that support our existing neighborhood businesses, ensuring local government is a partner in their success rather than a roadblock.

What role do Flock-type cameras, AI-powered license plate readers and automatic license plate readers (ALPRs) play in public safety in Chemung County and what is the overlap, if any, with citizen privacy rights? Do you support the county’s current use of Flock-type cameras, AI-powered license plate readers and ALPRs and any expansion of such devices in the future?

Public safety is a top priority for our neighborhoods, and technology like license plate readers can be a valuable tool for local law enforcement to solve crimes and recover stolen vehicles. However, we must carefully balance this capability with the fundamental privacy rights of our citizens.

I support equipping our police with the resources they need to keep us safe, including the current use of these cameras, provided they are strictly used for active criminal investigations. To protect our privacy, I believe the county must enforce rigorous oversight. This means setting clear limits on how long data is stored, ensuring the information is never shared inappropriately, and conducting regular audits.

I would only support the future expansion of this technology if it is accompanied by absolute transparency and strict policies that guarantee our civil liberties are never compromised in the pursuit of keeping our streets safe.

What is your tax policy for the county and how will you implement the policy while maintaining services to residents in your district?

My tax policy for Chemung County is rooted in a simple principle: we must respect the hardworking taxpayers who fund our government. I am committed to holding the line on property taxes. Families in District 12 are already stretched thin by inflation and the rising cost of living, and the county cannot add to that burden.

To implement this policy without sacrificing essential services, we have to rethink how local governments operate. I will advocate for rigorous line item budget reviews to eliminate wasteful spending and prioritize core services like public safety, road maintenance, and infrastructure.

We can also achieve significant savings by expanding shared services between the county and the [City] and [Town] of Elmira. By eliminating duplicate efforts and streamlining administration, we can reduce costs while maintaining the high quality of services our neighborhoods on the Southside rely on every single day.

What is the most pressing public health issue facing Chemung County residents today?

The most pressing public health issue facing Chemung County residents today is the growing mental health crisis, which is deeply linked to the substance abuse challenges impacting so many of our families. Far too many neighbors on the Southside of Elmira and across District 12 struggle to get timely, affordable care when they or a loved one are in crisis.

When mental health needs go unaddressed, the burden falls heavily on our families, schools, emergency responders, and local hospital systems. We cannot afford to ignore this any longer.

As your county legislator, I will advocate for strengthening our local mental health infrastructure. That means expanding partnerships with local care providers, supporting mobile crisis response teams, and ensuring state and federal health funding directly reaches our community. Supporting our residents' mental health is essential to building a safer, healthier, and stronger Chemung County.

Neighboring Steuben County placed a six-month moratorium on new permits for sewage sludge spreading on farms, crops, and land. It has been shown to contain pollutants like PFAS forever chemicals that are toxic to people and wildlife. How does Chemung County review its biosolids use policy/s and place regulations on public/ private permits for the use of municipal sludge on farms, crops and land in the county? Should there be more regulation or deregulation on this topic for the county?

In Chemung County, biosolids and sewage sludge spreading are primarily regulated through New York State Department of Environmental Conservation permits, alongside oversight from our county health department. However, state guidelines do not always keep pace with emerging health risks like PFAS forever chemicals.

When it comes to protecting our land and drinking water, we cannot simply rely on state minimums. I strongly favor increased local regulation and oversight on this issue, not deregulation.

We must proactively review Chemung County's environmental health policies and work closely with local farmers, health experts, and town boards. If public or private sludge spreading poses a risk to our soil and water supply, the county legislature should not hesitate to establish strict local testing requirements or enact temporary restrictions. Protecting our agricultural community and public health must always come first.

Rural hospitals are at risk of discontinuing services and/or closing. Guthrie and Centralus Health are among those with longstanding operations and facilities in the county. These health care providers are some of the largest employers in the county. How will you ensure the county maintains access to health care, senior care and nursing facilities as counties face staggering funding losses due to the OBBBA?

Protecting access to healthcare, senior care, and nursing facilities in Chemung County is a matter of both public health and economic survival. Major providers like Guthrie and Centralus Health are not only vital community lifelines, they are also some of our largest local employers.

As local funding faces immense pressure from federal cuts under the OBBBA, Chemung County must step up with proactive leadership. First, we need to aggressively pursue state and federal grants, specifically targeting funding through the Rural Health Transformation Program to offset revenue losses. Second, the county legislature must foster strong regional partnerships with hospital leadership to streamline regulatory burdens, preserve essential local services, and support workforce recruitment for nurses and care staff.

Our seniors and working families deserve reliable, high quality healthcare close to home, and I will fight to protect these critical services.

How would you address housing demand vs. supply in Chemung County and Legislative District 12? What are ways the state and county can serve vulnerable populations affected by homelessness and unscrupulous landlords?

Housing affordability and availability are critical issues for the Southside and all of Chemung County. To balance supply with growing demand, we must focus on revitalizing existing structures. Working closely with the local land bank and municipal leaders, we can streamline permitting to turn vacant or blighted properties back into quality, single-family homes and reliable rentals.

To protect vulnerable residents facing homelessness or negligent landlords, the county and state must enforce strict accountability. We need proactive code enforcement to hold unscrupulous landlords responsible for maintaining safe, livable conditions. At the same time, we must ensure county social services partner effectively with local non-profits and state programs to deliver supportive housing, emergency assistance, and mental health resources. Every resident in District 12 deserves access to safe, clean, and fair housing.

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Candidate: Bill McCarthy

Incumbent - First elected in 2018

Party affiliation: Democratic, Common Sense

Facebook

Campaign contact information: wmccarthy@chemungcountyny.gov ; 607-331-6961, 607-732-6892

Bill McCarthy did not respond to the WSKG Voter Guide questionnaire.

WSKG Q&A:

How important is the working relationship between the county legislature and the county executive? What will you do to address conflict and keep the county residents informed of progress or challenges in the county and Legislative District 12?

What actions should the county take to mitigate the cost of state mandated programs that are not reimbursable and passed on to the taxpayers?

What role, if any, should the county play in appointments to the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) board and public information regarding business opportunities and contracts in the county through the CCIDA? How will you maintain transparency at the CCIDA? What are projects spearheaded by the CCIDA that should be kept from the public?

How will you build and maintain businesses in the county and Legislative District 12?

What role do Flock-type cameras, AI-powered license plate readers and automatic license plate readers (ALPRs) play in public safety in Chemung County and what is the overlap, if any, with citizen privacy rights? Do you support the county’s current use of Flock-type cameras, AI-powered license plate readers and ALPRs and any expansion of such devices in the future?

What is your tax policy for the county and how will you implement the policy while maintaining services to residents in your district?

What is the most pressing public health issue facing Chemung County residents today?

Neighboring Steuben County placed a six-month moratorium on new permits for sewage sludge spreading on farms, crops, and land. It has been shown to contain pollutants like PFAS forever chemicals that are toxic to people and wildlife. How does Chemung County review its biosolids use policy/s and place regulations on public/ private permits for the use of municipal sludge on farms, crops and land in the county? Should there be more regulation or deregulation on this topic for the county?

Rural hospitals are at risk of discontinuing services and/or closing. Guthrie and Centralus Health are among those with longstanding operations and facilities in the county. These health care providers are some of the largest employers in the county. How will you ensure the county maintains access to health care, senior care and nursing facilities as counties face staggering funding losses due to the OBBBA?

How would you address housing demand vs. supply in Chemung County and Legislative District 12? What are ways the state and county can serve vulnerable populations affected by homelessness and unscrupulous landlords?