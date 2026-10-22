Chemung County Legislature District 7: Jim Palmer v. Susan Wilks

The position:

The Chemung County Legislature is comprised of 15 elected legislators representing the 15 legislative districts within the county. The legislature is the legislative, appropriating, and policy determining body of the county.

District area: Chemung County Legislature District 7 covers parts of the towns of Elmira and Horseheads.

Term & salary: Four years, term limits

Chemung County Chemung County legislative districts map.

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Candidate: Jim Palmer

Incumbent - First elected in 2022

Party affiliation: Republican, Conservative

Website

Campaign contact information: jpalmer@chemungcountyny.gov ; 607-425-8477

WSKG Q&A:

Jim Palmer did not respond to the WSKG Voter Guide questionnaire.

How important is the working relationship between the county legislature and the county executive? What will you do to address conflict and keep the county residents informed of progress or challenges in the county and Legislative District 9?

What role, if any, should the county play in appointments to the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) board and public information regarding business opportunities and contracts in the county through the CCIDA? How will you maintain transparency at the CCIDA? What are projects spearheaded by the CCIDA that should be kept from the public?

How will you build and maintain businesses in the county and Legislative District 9?

What role do Flock-type cameras, AI-powered license plate readers and automatic license plate readers (ALPRs) play in public safety in Chemung County and what is the overlap, if any, with citizen privacy rights? Do you support the county’s current use of Flock-type cameras, AI-powered license plate readers and ALPRs and any expansion of such devices in the future?

What is your tax policy for the county and how will you implement the policy while maintaining services to residents in your district?

What is the most pressing public health issue facing Chemung County residents today?

Neighboring Steuben County placed a six-month moratorium on new permits for sewage sludge spreading on farms, crops, and land. It has been shown to contain pollutants like PFAS forever chemicals that are toxic to people and wildlife. How does Chemung County review its biosolids use policy/s and place regulations on public/ private permits for the use of municipal sludge on farms, crops and land in the county? Should there be more regulation or deregulation on this topic for the county?

Rural hospitals are at risk of discontinuing services and/or closing. Guthrie and Centralus Health are among those with longstanding operations and facilities in the county. These health care providers are some of the largest employers in the county. How will you ensure the county maintains access to health care, senior care and nursing facilities as counties face staggering funding losses due to the OBBBA?

How would you address housing demand vs. supply in Chemung County and Legislative District 9? What are ways the state and county can serve vulnerable populations affected by homelessness and unscrupulous landlords?

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Candidate: Susan Wilks

Party affiliation: Democratic, Working Families/Perseverance

Website

Campaign contact information: democracy@susanwilks.com

WSKG Q&A:

Susan Wilks did not respond to the WSKG Voter Guide questionnaire.

How important is the working relationship between the county legislature and the county executive? What will you do to address conflict and keep the county residents informed of progress or challenges in the county and Legislative District 9?

What role, if any, should the county play in appointments to the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) board and public information regarding business opportunities and contracts in the county through the CCIDA? How will you maintain transparency at the CCIDA? What are projects spearheaded by the CCIDA that should be kept from the public?

How will you build and maintain businesses in the county and Legislative District 9?

What role do Flock-type cameras, AI-powered license plate readers and automatic license plate readers (ALPRs) play in public safety in Chemung County and what is the overlap, if any, with citizen privacy rights? Do you support the county’s current use of Flock-type cameras, AI-powered license plate readers and ALPRs and any expansion of such devices in the future?

What is your tax policy for the county and how will you implement the policy while maintaining services to residents in your district?

What is the most pressing public health issue facing Chemung County residents today?

Neighboring Steuben County placed a six-month moratorium on new permits for sewage sludge spreading on farms, crops, and land. It has been shown to contain pollutants like PFAS forever chemicals that are toxic to people and wildlife. How does Chemung County review its biosolids use policy/s and place regulations on public/ private permits for the use of municipal sludge on farms, crops and land in the county? Should there be more regulation or deregulation on this topic for the county?

Rural hospitals are at risk of discontinuing services and/or closing. Guthrie and Centralus Health are among those with longstanding operations and facilities in the county. These health care providers are some of the largest employers in the county. How will you ensure the county maintains access to health care, senior care and nursing facilities as counties face staggering funding losses due to the OBBBA?

How would you address housing demand vs. supply in Chemung County and Legislative District 9? What are ways the state and county can serve vulnerable populations affected by homelessness and unscrupulous landlords?