New York Senate District 58: Tom O'Mara v. Jim Bobreski

The position:

The New York State Senate is the upper house of the New York State Legislature. Its sixty-three members represent New York State and its more than 19 million citizens. The legislature’s primary purpose is to draft and approve changes to the laws of New York. The Senate alone has the power to confirm the Governor’s appointment of non-elected state officials and court judges.

District area: New York Senate District 58 covers Tioga, Chemung, Schuyler, Seneca, Yates, Steuben counties and parts of Allegany County.

Term & salary: Two-year term; no term limits. $142,000

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Candidate: Tom O’Mara

Incumbent - First elected in 2010

Party affiliation: Republican, Conservative

Website

Campaign contact information: OMaraForSenate@gmail.com

Tom O’Mara did not respond to the WSKG Voter Guide questionnaire.

WSKG Q&A:

The HALT Act limits the use of solitary confinement in New York's prisons and jails. Critics say it has led to staffing shortages. Are you in favor of the legislation? What would you do to maintain humane conditions in prisons? What would you do to address staffing shortages and alleviate the dangers staffers and officers face?

How will school vouchers impact public school districts in NY58 and should New York participate in the new federal private school voucher program included in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) of 2025?

What is your tax policy for New Yorkers and how will you implement it in Albany?

There are several bills limiting or banning products that include PFAS forever chemicals and Maximum Contaminant Levels [MCLs] in our air, water and soil that are pending in the legislature or are pending delivery to the governor’s desk to be signed into law. What is your position on bills that ban or limit these products and should Gov. Hochul sign the legislation?

Governor Hochul ordered a one-year moratorium on new construction for large data centers earlier this year, but did not sign the Responsible Data Center Development Act, which passed in the legislature. Should Governor Hochul sign the Responsible Data Center Development Act? Why or why not?

What, if any, regulations on artificial intelligence usage in classrooms should the state implement?

How will you address the rising energy costs for constituents in NY58? What is your energy plan and how does it relate to New York’s Climate Act , which was enacted in 2019 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase renewable energy use by 2030? What regulations or deregulations are necessary for the plan you envision?

How will the state work with counties to bridge the gap in SNAP / Medicaid benefits from administrative funding cuts made by the federal government and the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA)?

On Aug. 25, the Local Cops, Local Crimes Act went into effect banning local law enforcement from continuing current or entering into new 287(g) contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The law bans local entities from participating in civil immigration matters that are typically done by ICE agents, places restrictions on immigration detention centers, adds protections for immigrant students, public employees and prevents voter intimidation at polling sites. Do you agree with this legislation? How should local law enforcement in New York state and across NY58 assist federal immigration enforcement efforts given this new law?

How would you address housing demand vs. supply in Albany and NY58? What are ways the state can serve vulnerable populations affected by homelessness and unscrupulous landlords?

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Candidate: Jim Bobreski

Party affiliation: Democratic

Website

Campaign contact information: JimB@jimbfornysenate58.com

Jim Bobreski did not respond to the WSKG Voter Guide questionnaire.

WSKG Q&A:

The HALT Act limits the use of solitary confinement in New York's prisons and jails. Critics say it has led to staffing shortages. Are you in favor of the legislation? What would you do to maintain humane conditions in prisons? What would you do to address staffing shortages and alleviate the dangers staffers and officers face?

How will school vouchers impact public school districts in NY58 and should New York participate in the new federal private school voucher program included in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) of 2025?

What is your tax policy for New Yorkers and how will you implement it in Albany?

There are several bills limiting or banning products that include PFAS forever chemicals and Maximum Contaminant Levels [MCLs] in our air, water and soil that are pending in the legislature or are pending delivery to the governor’s desk to be signed into law. What is your position on bills that ban or limit these products and should Gov. Hochul sign the legislation?

Governor Hochul ordered a one-year moratorium on new construction for large data centers earlier this year, but did not sign the Responsible Data Center Development Act, which passed in the legislature. Should Governor Hochul sign the Responsible Data Center Development Act? Why or why not?

What, if any, regulations on artificial intelligence usage in classrooms should the state implement?

How will you address the rising energy costs for constituents in NY58? What is your energy plan and how does it relate to New York’s Climate Act , which was enacted in 2019 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase renewable energy use by 2030? What regulations or deregulations are necessary for the plan you envision?

How will the state work with counties to bridge the gap in SNAP / Medicaid benefits from administrative funding cuts made by the federal government and the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA)?

On Aug. 25, the Local Cops, Local Crimes Act went into effect banning local law enforcement from continuing current or entering into new 287(g) contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The law bans local entities from participating in civil immigration matters that are typically done by ICE agents, places restrictions on immigration detention centers, adds protections for immigrant students, public employees and prevents voter intimidation at polling sites. Do you agree with this legislation? How should local law enforcement in New York state and across NY58 assist federal immigration enforcement efforts given this new law?

How would you address housing demand vs. supply in Albany and NY58? What are ways the state can serve vulnerable populations affected by homelessness and unscrupulous landlords?