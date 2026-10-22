New York State Senate District 51: Chris Tague v. Michele Frazier

The position:

The New York State Senate is the upper house of the New York State Legislature. Its sixty-three members represent New York State and its more than 19 million citizens. The legislature’s primary purpose is to draft and approve changes to the laws of New York. The Senate alone has the power to confirm the Governor’s appointment of non-elected state officials and court judges.

District area: The 51st Senate District covers a wide and diverse portion of New York State, including all of Delaware, Schoharie, Sullivan, and Otsego Counties, as well as parts of Broome, Chenango, and Ulster.

Term & salary: Two-year term; no term limits. $142,000

Each candidate was asked to limit answers to 100 to 150 words. WSKG cut answers at the 150 mark. If you would like more details about a candidate’s answer to a question, their contact information and/or website is provided in this Voter Guide.

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Candidate: Chris Tague

Courtesy of Chris Tague.

Party affiliation: Republican, Conservative

Website

WSKG Q&A:

New York students are in their second school year under a cell phone ban. Now, some are calling for restrictions on technology and artificial intelligence use in the classroom. Should the state regulate AI and technology usage in public schools? If so, what should those regulations look like?

Our kids are in school to learn, not be distracted. I support the cell phone ban, but I don't support sweeping statewide mandates restricting educational technology. AI is becoming part of everyday life, and our students need to understand how to use it responsibly. Give teachers the tools to teach, protect students from distractions, and let local school districts make decisions that best serve their students.

Governor Kathy Hochul ordered a one-year moratorium on large data centers earlier this year, but did not sign the Responsible Data Center Development Act, which passed in the legislature and places additional restrictions on data center development alongside a moratorium. Should Governor Hochul sign the Responsible Data Center Development Act?

We all know exactly why the Governor touts the bill but never signed it. It is the same smoke and mirrors they tried with other unpopular legislative scams. Appear to take the issue by the horns, wield it in an election year, and then pull a bait-and-switch after the election is over. This is a local issue and should be left up to local communities to decide for themselves. Governor Hochul went on live television and declared that “small upstate communities don’t have the sophistication to negotiate” for themselves. This is BS, and it is exactly the core issue with the thought process of Kathy Hochul and her Democrat enablers. More local control, less Hochul control.

New York counties are set to absorb a total of $168 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) administrative costs a year due to federal funding changes to the program. Should the state play a greater role in supporting this program at the county level?

Albany cannot continue passing costs down to counties and expecting local property taxpayers to pick up the tab. SNAP provides critical assistance to vulnerable families, children, and seniors, but the program must be administered efficiently and responsibly. I support greater state assistance to counties facing these additional costs, coupled with stronger oversight, accountability, and efforts to eliminate waste and fraud. Our counties need relief, not another unfunded burden.

Should there be statewide restrictions on the use of automatic license plate reader (ALPR) data? If so, what restrictions should be in place?

Automatic license plate readers are valuable tools for law enforcement, helping identify stolen vehicles, locate suspects, and solve crimes. I support their continued use, with reasonable safeguards to protect personal privacy and prevent misuse. Any statewide standards should address data security, access, and retention without tying the hands of our police officers and sheriffs. Public safety and constitutional rights must go hand in hand.

What would you do to reduce energy costs for New Yorkers?

Rising energy costs and utility bills are a direct result of Governor Hochul’s failed green new scam agenda. Policies, even she, has since attempted to abandon. I opposed the green new scam bill proudly and support a package of bills called the LOWER Plan, which includes provisions to return unused NYSERDA funds to ratepayers as utility bill credits. Additionally, implementing the Energy Tax Holiday would be my first priority, as it gives New Yorkers immediate relief.

The share of homeless New Yorkers who are children is more than double that of the rest of the nation. In June, a fire at the Knight’s Inn in Endwell, where some families experiencing homelessness had been placed by the Broome County Department of Social Services, killed six people, including three children. What would you do to reduce the rate of child homelessness in the state and create safe conditions for children experiencing homelessness?

No child should be without a safe place to sleep and the tragedy in Endwell is heartbreaking and unacceptable. We must ensure emergency housing facilities meet basic safety standards and are regularly inspected. We also need to address the root causes of homelessness by making housing more affordable, supporting working families, and helping parents achieve financial stability. Protecting vulnerable children must be a priority, not an afterthought.

Should New York law enforcement agencies be allowed to assist with federal immigration enforcement through formal or informal partnerships? If so, in what capacity?

Absolutely yes. Our local police departments and county sheriffs must be allowed to use every and any tool at their disposal to coordinate with state and federal agencies in order to keep dangerous criminals off our streets. I proudly stand with our county sheriffs AGAINST Kathy Hochul and I support the lawsuit seeking to overturn the state mandate and return the decisions to localities, who know our communities best.

What are immediate steps New York state should take to address the climate crisis?

New York needs a realistic energy policy that protects our environment without bankrupting hardworking families. We should invest in reliable energy infrastructure, strengthen our electric grid, protect our waterways, and help communities prepare for severe weather and flooding. I oppose Albany's costly, unrealistic energy mandates that drive up utility bills and threaten jobs.

New York State experienced a 1.6 percent decrease in the number of farms between 2024 and 2025, double the rate across the country. How would you support farmers in the region?

Kathy Hochul and Albany Democrats' agenda of tax, regulate, and tax again is killing our New York farms. We need a fighter in Albany who will not only call them out, but also bring first-hand knowledge and experience into the debate. I am a proud former Dairy Farmer, and as Assemblyman I have sponsored an Annual Farm Tour to bring both parties together on this and help my legislative colleagues from downstate learn what it is really like for our farmers. I plan to continue that, and I will continue to fight like hell for our farmers.

What is your tax policy and how will you implement it?

New York taxes are TOO HIGH! Cut taxes immediately and we do that by eliminating the waste, fraud, and abuse in the astronomical state budget. Stop robbing citizen taxpayers to give illegal immigrants billions of dollars for NYC hotel rooms and visa gift cards. Enough bailing out NYC at the expense of Upstate New Yorkers. I support, and will vote to pass, Bruce Blakeman's agenda to cut taxes when he is elected Governor of New York.

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Courtesy of Michele Frazier.

Candidate: Michele Frazier

Party affiliation: Democratic, Working Families

Website

WSKG Q&A:

New York students are in their second school year under a cell phone ban. Now, some are calling for restrictions on technology and artificial intelligence use in the classroom. Should the state regulate AI and technology usage in public schools? If so, what should those regulations look like?

Yes, but regulations should protect students without taking decision-making away from educators. As a former educator, I believe technology should support learning, not replace critical thinking, creativity, or relationships between teachers and students. Artificial intelligence raises real questions about student privacy, academic integrity, and the development of independent problem-solving skills.

New York should establish statewide standards for protecting student data, requiring transparency from technology vendors, and ensuring that AI-generated material is identified appropriately. Schools also need guidance on age-appropriate use and meaningful teacher oversight.

At the same time, Albany should not dictate every classroom decision. Local districts and educators need flexibility to determine which tools actually improve instruction. And the state must fund training and implementation, particularly in rural districts. We should never impose another expensive mandate without providing the resources to meet it.

Governor Kathy Hochul ordered a one-year moratorium on large data centers earlier this year, but did not sign the Responsible Data Center Development Act, which passed in the legislature and places additional restrictions on data center development alongside a moratorium. Should Governor Hochul sign the Responsible Data Center Development Act?

Yes. I support the Responsible Data Center Development Act because a temporary pause alone does not answer the larger questions about who benefits from these projects and who pays their costs.

Data centers can require enormous amounts of electricity and water while creating relatively few permanent jobs. Rural communities should not be asked to sacrifice farmland, strain infrastructure, or absorb higher utility costs to benefit corporations that can afford to pay their own way.

We need comprehensive environmental review, transparent reporting of energy and water demands, and safeguards that prevent infrastructure expenses from being shifted onto residential ratepayers. Local governments and residents must have meaningful opportunities to weigh in before projects move forward.

A moratorium gives us time to establish responsible rules. The state should use that time to protect communities, not simply delay difficult decisions.

New York counties are set to absorb a total of $168 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) administrative costs a year due to federal funding changes to the program. Should the state play a greater role in supporting this program at the county level?

Absolutely. The federal government's decision to shift SNAP administrative costs onto counties creates a significant new burden for local taxpayers. In rural New York, county governments are already struggling to fund essential services, and many residents are facing rising food and housing costs.

New York State should help counties absorb these additional expenses rather than allowing the costs to flow directly into property tax bills or reductions in other services. That support should include predictable funding, adequate staffing, and assistance with modernizing administrative systems.

SNAP helps families put food on the table, but it also supports grocery stores, farmers, and local economies. We should simplify enrollment and renewal processes while protecting program integrity.

I oppose shifting costs onto the level of government least equipped to pay them. Supporting SNAP is both a matter of basic need and responsible fiscal policy.

Should there be statewide restrictions on the use of automatic license plate reader (ALPR) data? If so, what restrictions should be in place?

Yes. Automatic license plate readers can help law enforcement investigate serious crimes, but they also create the potential for widespread surveillance of people who have done nothing wrong. New Yorkers deserve clear rules about how their location information is collected and used.

I support statewide standards limiting data retention, requiring documented reasons for access, and prohibiting the sale or inappropriate sharing of information. Historical searches should have appropriate legal safeguards, and agencies should maintain auditable records of who accesses the data and why.

There should also be independent oversight, public reporting, and meaningful consequences for misuse. Information should not be retained indefinitely simply because technology makes that possible.

We can give law enforcement effective investigative tools while protecting constitutional rights and personal privacy. Those goals are not mutually exclusive, and our laws should reflect that balance.

What would you do to reduce energy costs for New Yorkers?

New Yorkers are paying too much for energy, and we need to hold utility companies accountable. I support legislation that limits excessive utility profits, requires excess revenues to be returned to ratepayers, and ties executive compensation to affordability and performance.

We should strengthen Public Service Commission oversight, prohibit utilities from charging customers for lobbying and other inappropriate expenses, and protect small businesses from unfair retroactive billing practices. I also support requiring greater transparency and consideration of household affordability before approving rate increases.

We need to expand energy assistance and weatherization programs, particularly for rural families living in older homes. And large industrial users, including data centers, must pay their own infrastructure costs rather than shifting them onto residential customers.

Our energy system should serve the people paying the bills, not just utility shareholders.

The share of homeless New Yorkers who are children is more than double that of the rest of the nation. In June, a fire at the Knight’s Inn in Endwell, where some families experiencing homelessness had been placed by the Broome County Department of Social Services, killed six people, including three children. What would you do to reduce the rate of child homelessness in the state and create safe conditions for children experiencing homelessness?

We need housing solutions that reflect the needs of our communities. I support a statewide zoning czar who can provide local governments with data, technical assistance, and tools to expand housing. We also need smaller grants for rural-sized developments and rehabilitation loans that help buyers bring existing homes back into the habitable housing market.

As a real estate agent, I once showed a home to a family whose little girl twirled through the rooms, choosing her bedroom based on which closet didn't have a spider. That moment has stayed with me. Every child deserves the security of a safe, stable home. We must also ensure emergency housing meets rigorous safety standards.

No child should have to worry about anything more than the spider in the closet.

Should New York law enforcement agencies be allowed to assist with federal immigration enforcement through formal or informal partnerships? If so, in what capacity?

No. Local law enforcement professionals should not be used to carry out federal civil immigration enforcement. Our sheriffs and police officers are entrusted with protecting their communities, not serving as an extension of ICE. Diverting already limited local resources to federal immigration operations undermines that responsibility.

I oppose formal or informal agreements that deputize local officers as immigration agents, facilitate immigration raids, or allow detention based solely on civil immigration requests. Cooperation in legitimate criminal investigations is a separate matter and must respect constitutional protections.

Effective policing depends on community trust. When families fear that contacting the police, reporting a crime, or seeking help could lead to immigration enforcement, public safety suffers. New York should establish clear statewide limits on these partnerships and ensure local professionals remain accountable to the communities they serve.

What are immediate steps New York state should take to address the climate crisis?

New York needs immediate climate action that produces measurable results and works for rural communities. We should begin by expanding weatherization, improving energy efficiency, and helping households lower both emissions and utility bills.

We also need to invest in flood prevention, stormwater systems, resilient roads and bridges, and emergency preparedness. Rural towns are already confronting the financial consequences of increasingly severe weather, often without the tax base to respond adequately.

I support responsible renewable energy development, grid modernization, and protection of forests, watersheds, and working farmland. Local communities must have a meaningful voice in decisions affecting their land.

We should also hold major polluters accountable rather than shifting the costs of climate action onto working families. Environmental protection and economic fairness should go together. Climate policy will only succeed if people can afford to participate in the transition.

New York State experienced a 1.6 percent decrease in the number of farms between 2024 and 2025, double the rate across the country. How would you support farmers in the region?

Family farms are essential to rural New York's economy and identity, and we need policies that help them remain financially viable. Rising energy, equipment, labor, and operating costs are making an already difficult business even harder.

I support expanding access to regional processing facilities, strengthening local food distribution, and creating more opportunities for schools and public institutions to purchase New York agricultural products. We should also invest in farmland preservation, beginning-farmer programs, and succession planning so working farms can pass to the next generation.

Farmers need practical assistance navigating regulations and accessing programs, not additional unfunded requirements. State agencies should work directly with agricultural communities to identify barriers and solutions.

We also need to recognize that family farms and multinational agricultural corporations do not operate on equal footing. Public policy should give smaller producers a fair opportunity to compete and thrive.

What is your tax policy and how will you implement it?

My tax policy starts with a straightforward principle: working families should not shoulder a greater burden while the wealthiest individuals and highly profitable corporations avoid paying their fair share.

I support a more progressive tax structure, meaningful property tax relief, and a review of corporate tax breaks and subsidies to determine whether they actually deliver jobs and benefits to our communities. We should close unjustified loopholes and strengthen transparency and enforcement.

Just as importantly, Albany must stop pushing unfunded responsibilities onto counties, municipalities, and school districts. Those costs ultimately appear on local property tax bills, even when the decisions are made elsewhere.

I would pursue these changes through legislation, budget negotiations, and careful review of existing spending. Revenue should support housing, healthcare, education, and infrastructure while reducing costs for ordinary New Yorkers. Fair taxation must be paired with real accountability for how public money is spent.