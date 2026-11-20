New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is vetoing a bill that would have banned three food additives in the state and required makers of package goods to disclose more information about certain ingredients.

The additives are FD&C Red No. 3, propylparaben, and potassium bromate. Potassium bromate is often used for pizza and bagels, and many business groups and restaurant owners opposed the proposed ban.

Hochul’s plan was first reported by the New York Post.

"When it comes to New York's famous pizza and bagels, the only thing that should rise is the dough, not the cost,” a spokesperson for Hochul said in a statement. “While the bill's goal is laudable, its enactment today would put New York businesses at a competitive disadvantage, force New York consumers to pay even more for staple groceries and raise costs for taxpayers. The Governor will veto the bill and urges the FDA to continue its ongoing review and strengthen its oversight of food ingredients."

The Food and Drug Administration has already moved to ban Red No. 3, beginning in January. Federal officials are also working on tweaks to address notification requirements for ingredients known as GRAS, or generally regarded as safe.

Food safety advocates lobbied heavily for the bill’s passage in the Legislature and then for Hochul to sign it into law. They said the food additives had been linked to cancer and other health problems in Europe. And federal efforts on GRAS and additives so far have fallen short.

“At a time when Secretary Kennedy, President Trump and Congress have failed to deliver meaningful food safety reform, New York had a chance to lead the nation,” said Jensen Jose, senior regulatory counsel for the Center for Science in the Public Interest. “Gov. Hochul's veto hands the food industry a victory at the expense of New York families, allowing inflated industry cost claims to stand in the way of commonsense food safety protections.”

Jensen said he was confident lawmakers will bring back the bill when they return to Albany in January.