This year, the State University of New York has seen a slight uptick in enrollment, even as higher education faces headwinds.

WAMC's Sajina Shrestha spoke with SUNY Chancellor John King about the driving forces behind the 1.3% increase.

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT

Editor's note: This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Shrestha: One thing that jumps out at me is [the number of enrollment] specifically for students age 25 and older. There's a 5.5 percent increase. Tell me more about that number. What's been driving more and more people over the age of 25 to come back to school?

King: We were very excited to see that because I think it validates Governor Hochul's strategy around SUNY Reconnect. This is the governor's initiative to provide free community college for adults 25 to 55 in high-demand fields like advanced manufacturing, healthcare, cybersecurity, IT, and green jobs. Last year, we had 5,600 students who took advantage of the Reconnect program, but many more who decided to come back to community college because they heard about the Reconnect program. This got them thinking about returning to college. This year, we saw more than 50% increase. So, we're at 8400 students now participating in SUNY Reconnect, we think that's a big driver of this growth in students over 25. And again, this is important for SUNY, but more than that, it's important for New York State's economy. We have 4 million adults in the workforce who don't have a college degree. This is an opportunity for them to really advance their careers.

Shrestha: Let's talk about that factor about the economy. Now, you know, we have more and more adults going back into education through SUNY Reconnect. What does this mean for the workforce in New York? Are we filling that gaps that have been left behind?

King: One of the great things about SUNY Reconnect is that it's focused on areas where there really is high demand in the New York State economy. So you think about nurses. There are projections that we have a shortage of nurses that could reach 40,000 over the over the next few years. We're responding to that with SUNY Reconnect, and it's life changing for folks. We have folks who maybe were driving for Uber, they could barely make ends meet. Now they're in a nursing program at one of our community colleges. They come out and they're making $75,000 - $80,000 a year, maybe more. It's transformative for them. It's transformative for their families, and it's essential for communities because our hospitals desperately need nurses.

Shrestha: With the increase in SUNY enrollment as a whole, I want to kind of look forward with the bigger picture of enrollment in colleges nationwide increasing. More students are now opting to go to college. Acouple years back there was this fear of our students going to just go straight into the workforce because they can't afford college. What has this little bit of a tide change meant for institutions like SUNY?

King: It's a complicated moment for the sector because we know we're going to have fewer 18 to 22 year olds in New York and really throughout the Northeast and Midwest. So for some, particularly small private colleges, that's a real challenge, and they're struggling. We know that some state institutions that haven't had the kind of investment that SUNY has, haven't been able to stay as affordable, they're struggling in other states. But SUNY is particularly well positioned because Governor Hochul, the legislature, have invested in us. Our tuition at our four-year institutions is $7,070 for the year, so folks know they can get an excellent educational experience without ending up with a mountain of debt. I think that makes SUNY and public higher education particularly attractive. But look, at the end of the day, folks also want to know that when they get this education, it's going to have a return on investment for them. It's going to help them advance in the economy, and increasingly, young people are trying to figure out , "What what skills do I need to get that good job?" And we can deliver that at SUNY. Whether you're pursuing a nursing degree, or you're pursuing engineering, or you're getting a degree in English, but you're also doing an internship with WAMC, right? And so we're trying to make sure that every student has that path, and I think when people see that this education is going to pay off for them, that makes higher education that much more attractive.

Shrestha: You touched on state investments into SUNY. Could you talk more about that and how you balance that when you have a lot of initiatives and restrictions coming from the White House. How do you balance the need to basically highlight the importance of higher education when the state already is juggling with a lot of costs such as SNAP and all the cuts coming from Washington?

King: That is a significant challenge. We've been lucky that Congress, in a bipartisan way, has rejected some of the proposals from the Trump administration to cut essential funding for higher education. Congress really has stood up to the administration and said, "No, we're going to make sure we fund the Pell Grant program, which provides crucial financial aid for low and middle-income students." Congress has stood up and said, "We're not going to starve research of funding because we know that research in the health sciences and renewable energy is crucial to American economic competitiveness." Our New York congressional delegation, in a bipartisan way, has stood up for SUNY. So we're very grateful for that. I think that has protected the higher education sector against some of the worst proposals from the Trump administration. That said, we should be leaning in even more. We should be having a conversation about doubling the Pell Grant. We should be having a conversation about supercharging American investment in renewable energy, climate resilience, quantum technology, and unfortunately, that hasn't been the case. We'll see soon with a new Congress whether those issues will get taken up in a different way.