The Southern Tier Singers' Collective presents "Atomic Love"

The Southern Tier Singers' Collective is presenting Atomic Love on Saturday, November 11 at 7:30pm at Atomic Tom's in Binghamton, then they go on the road for an encore on Sunday, November 12 at 3pm in the First Unitarian Society in Ithaca. We hear from singer Carrie Feyerabend about the wide range of music the Collective performs, and the unusual rehearsal schedule the ensemble has, that accommodates singers with demanding professional schedules and long drives from distant reaches of the Southern Tier, the Finger Lakes, and northern Pennsylvania.