The Downtown Singers present their Spring Concert

For their Spring Concert, the Downtown Singers of Binghamton are performing music by Nathaniel Dett, Ralph Vaughan Williams, and the work "Sing for the Cure", a collaborative effort by a group of composers. We hear from conductor Robert Manners about those composers, and find out more about Nathaniel Dett, and about the Five Mystical Songs, which features baritone soloist Timothy LeFebvre. The concert is Saturday, June 8 at 7:30 in Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Johnson City.